This Seminary Built on Slavery and Jim Crow Has Begun Paying Reparations

This system licensed funds to the members of the era closest to the unique staff, calling them “shareholders.” If that era consists of individuals who have died, the funds would go to their youngsters. And if that particular person had no youngsters, the cash could be break up among the many siblings of the eldest era.

The Rev. Joseph Thompson, the seminary’s director of multicultural ministries, remembers the day that Mr. Markham walked into his workplace and requested what he considered making a reparations program.

“This is a type of issues I by no means thought I’d see in my lifetime — a critical, a form of broad dialog about reparations in america of America,” he mentioned. “That was a really hanging second for me.”

John Samuel Thomas Jr., labored on the seminary after World Warfare I as a janitor, and most certainly additionally as a laborer on the seminary’s farm. His granddaughter, Linda J. Thomas, was the primary lady to obtain a $2,100 cost from the seminary. Credit score… Linda J. Thomas

The seminary’s leaders acknowledge that the particulars of who will obtain cash, and how a lot, could possibly be difficult. Take the case of Mr. Dowling. Whereas he was Black, his grandchildren recognized themselves on official data as white, and so have their descendants.

Maddy McCoy, a genealogist working with the seminary to search out the descendants of enslaved people, mentioned that whereas such conditions have offered tough questions, the seminary had tackled them head on.

“There is no such thing as a guide that we’re referring to as we transfer by means of this,” Ms. McCoy mentioned. “With that, it’s going to be numerous ups and downs and numerous actually, actually tough selections and tough conversations, however that’s what this work is.”