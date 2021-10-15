This small packet will prove to be a big explosion, this micro SUV, Tata Motors has showered features, read full details

If you want to buy a great micro SUV in a low budget, then read here about that car of Tata Motors which offers one to one premium features.

The country’s leading automaker Tata Motors has introduced its micro SUV Tata Punch. The company will release the price of this car on October 20, but before that the company has started booking this car.

To book this car, customers can book it by visiting the official website of the company or by visiting their nearest dealership. The company has fixed a token amount of Rs 21 thousand for booking this car.

Tata Motors has packed a slew of features in this micro SUV. In such a situation, if the company launches this car with an initial price of 5 lakhs, then it is expected to get bumper success.

Tata Punch has been introduced by the company in four variants, in which the first variant is Pure, the second variant is Adventure, the third variant is Explanted and the fourth variant is Creative.

Along with this, the company has introduced it with seven attractive color schemes keeping in mind the youth. In which the first color, Orcus White, the second color Daytona Grey, the third color Calypso Red, the fourth color Tornado Blue, the fifth color Tropical Mist, the sixth color Atomic Orange and the seventh color is Meteor Bronze.

Looking at the car from the front, it gives the look of the company’s current SUV Harrier, but if you look at it from the side, then its design will look like a mix of Maruti Brezza and Renault Kwid.

First of all, if we talk about the exterior of Tata Punch, then the company has given a wonderfully designed split headlamp in this SUV, LED DRL has been installed just above it.

Halogen projector headlamp is given at the bottom of the front bumper. To enhance the beauty of the bumper, it has been introduced in dual tone.

Along with this, giving a sporty look to the Tata Punch, dual-tone 16-inch diamond cut alloy wheels, apart from this, doors that open up to 90 degrees keeping in mind the convenience of the passenger with mounted rear door handles.

Talking about the interior and features of Tata Punch, in addition to premium features like rain sensing wiper with auto headlamp, push button start, boot space of up to 366 liters, automatic climate control.

Adjustable driver seat, cooled glove box, auto fold OVRM, rear armrest, rear wipers and washers, steering mounted controls, fast charger USB, one touch down driver window, follow me home headlamps, 7-inch infotainment system (Apple CarPlay and Android Auto) With connectivity), features like 7-inch TFT instrument cluster have been provided.

Talking about the safety features of this Tata Punch, features like dual airbags on the front seat, ABS, EBD, child seater ISO fixed anchor point seat belt reminder, have been given.

Talking about the engine of Tata Punch, the company has given a new generation 1.2 liter capacity Revotron engine in it. This engine can generate 85 bhp power and 113 Nm torque. It is mated to a 5 speed manual transmission.

Apart from this, the company can also offer the option of AMT transmission with this engine. After launch, this car micro SUV is going to compete directly with Mahindra XUV100 NXT, Maruti Ignis.