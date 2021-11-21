This smart phone of Realme will be launched with 888 chipset 50MP camera will also be available-

It is expected to be powered by 5000mAh battery. This phone can come with 8GB and 128GB, along with other RAM variants can also be added to it.

Smartphones of many companies are ready to come by the end of the year 2021 and for the year 2022 also there is talk of launching many smartphones. In the meantime, another revelation has been made in some media reports about Realme that smartphone maker Realme can launch Realme GT2 Pro with high processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset in 2022 next year. The Realme GT 2 Pro will come with model number RMX3301.

A report by GizmoChina has revealed that the device will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen1 or Snapdragon 898. The smartphone will be equipped with LPDDR5 memory (RAM) and UFS 3.1 flash memory. The screen will reportedly come with a 6.51-inch FHD+ AMOLED with a punch-hole display and an in-screen fingerprint scanner.

The report also informs that it could offer a higher rate and 404ppi pixel density and the phone could come with the latest 125w fast charging feature. Talking about its battery, it is expected to be powered by 5000mAh battery. This phone can come with 8GB and 128GB, along with other RAM variants can also be added to it.

Keeping in mind the modern era, it can be expected to offer a powerful camera with an effective sensor. There will be a 50MP, 8MP and 5MP triple camera setup and a 32MP front camera can be given. Along with this, it will also support autofocus, OIS and EIS.

potential price

Realme GT 2 Pro can be launched at a price of CNY 4,000 (about Rs 46,200). The tipster also claims that Realme may also launch a special edition of the smartphone which could be priced at CNY 5,000 (approximately Rs 57,700). No update has been released by the company yet.