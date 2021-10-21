This sports bike of Bajaj will be launched soon, will compete with KTM Duke 250 and Suzuki Gixxer SF 250, read report

This sports bike of Bajaj Auto is going to be launched soon in the sports bike segment of two-wheeler, know what can be the new features and specifications.

The country’s leading two-wheeler manufacturer Bajaj Auto has launched the first teaser of its sports bike Pulsar 250F, which people were waiting for a long time.

The teacher released by the company is going to give most of the information about the outer cover and features of the sports bike. In which it is clear that the company has given it a more aggressive sporty look, making it a completely different design from the existing sports bike.

The company has prepared this bike on a brand new platform, about which the company has not disclosed anything yet. But this bike seen in the teaser has an attractively designed LED headlamp, daylight running and LED tail lamp.

Along with this, the front of the bike has been made more designer than before, which further increases the attractiveness of this sporty bike. The bike has been given a brand new suspension and braking system.

Along with giving this Pulsar an aggressive look, the company has made major changes in its seat keeping in mind the comfort of the rider so that there is minimum fatigue experience even during long journeys.

The Pulsar 250F is expected to get a brand new digital instrument panel, with which the petrol tank of this bike has been made bigger and more designed than before, on which new graphics have been used.

Talking about media reports, features like Bluetooth connectivity, navigation, app-based start-stop, last parking location can be found in this bike.

Talking about the engine of the bike, according to media reports, the company is going to give a 250 cc single cylinder engine in this bike which will be based on oil cooled technology.

This engine will be more economical and mileage than before, which can generate 26 PS of power and 22 Nm of peak torque. A 5-speed manual gearbox will be given with this engine.

The company is going to do all the information about this bike on October 28, in which the booking and delivery date can also be announced along with the features, specification and price of this sports bike.

After launch, this bike is expected to compete directly with Hero Xtreme, TVS Apache and Suzuki Gixxer.