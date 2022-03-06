Auto

This sports bike with double disc and ABS can be yours by paying 20 thousand, know how much EMI will be made

2 days ago
This sports bike with double disc and ABS can be yours by paying 20 thousand, know how much EMI will be made
Know today in Two Wheeler Finance Plan complete details of Suzuki Gixxer SF250 sports bike along with easy finance plan.

The sports bike segment of the country’s two wheeler sector is a premium segment, in which strong engines and fast speed sports bikes are available.

Keeping that in mind, today we are telling you the complete details of a premium bike of the sports segment Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 along with complete details of buying it on easy down payment.

The starting price of Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 is Rs 1,87,500 which when on road goes up to Rs 2,17,712 As per the online down payment and EMI calculator, if you buy this bike, then bank loan of Rs 1,95,712 for this bike. Will give

After this loan, you will have to pay a down payment of Rs 20,000 and then pay a monthly EMI of Rs 5,954 every month.

To repay the loan on Suzuki Gixxer SF 250, the bank has fixed a period of 3 years and the bank will charge an interest of 6 percent per annum on this loan amount.

After reading this down payment plan, if you want to buy this bike, then now know the complete details from its engine to mileage and specification.

In Suzuki Gixxer SF 250, the company has given a 249 cc single cylinder engine which is based on oil cooled technology, this engine generates 26.5 PS of power and 22.2 Nm of peak torque, which is mated to a 5-speed gearbox.

Talking about the braking system, the company has installed disc brake in both its front and rear wheels, with which dual channel anti-lock braking system has been given.

Regarding the mileage of the bike, Suzuki claims that this bike gives a mileage of 38.5 kmpl and this mileage has been certified by ARAI.

Important notice: The plan of loan, down payment and interest rates available on this bike depends to a large extent on your banking and CIBIL score, if a negative report comes out in it, then the bank can make changes in these three accordingly.


