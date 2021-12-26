This sporty design electric scooter runs up to 90 km in a single charge, the price is only 65 thousand rupees

This electric scooter with attractive design and affordable price gives a long range, know what are its features and specification in full detail.

As the demand for electric vehicles in the country is increasing rapidly, companies are launching their electric vehicles, in which the largest number of scooters and bikes are.

If you are also planning to buy an electric scooter, then before that know here about that scooter which gives a long range of up to 90 kms at an affordable price.

Here we are talking about the electric scooter Ampere Zeal of Ampere Company, which makes electric two wheeler company, which the company has made with high-tech features with a long range.

Talking about the battery and power of this scooter, the company has given 60V, 30Ah Lithium Ion battery pack in it, with which is given BLDC motor which is 1200 watts.

Regarding this battery, the company claims that it gets fully charged in 5 to 6 hours on charging with a normal charger, the company also gives 3 years warranty on this battery pack.

Talking about the driving range and speed of the scooter, the company claims that once fully charged, this scooter runs from 85 to 90 kilometers and with this range also gets a top speed of 50-55 kilometers per hour.

Talking about the design and exterior of this scooter, the company has given LED headlamps and LED tail lamps in it as well as the body of the scooter has been given a sporty design.

Talking about the braking system of the scooter, the company has given a combination of drum brakes in both its front and rear wheels.

The scooter is being offered with a 3-year guarantee from the company, which is applicable to its battery, motor, controller, charger and DC to DC converter.

Keeping the youth in mind, the company has launched this scooter in three attractive colors which include Burgundy Red, Pearl White, and Graphite Black.

Talking about the price of the scooter, the company has launched it with an initial price of Rs 65,990 but the FAME being given by the central government on electric vehicles. After the subsidy and the subsidy given by the state government, the price of this scooter comes down even more.