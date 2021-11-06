This sporty looking subcompact crossover from Toyota will compete with the Tata Punch, read full details

Toyota has introduced its new car, which the company has given the design of a mini sports car. Know here the complete details of its features and specifications.

Japan’s leading automaker Toyota has officially revealed its new sub-compact crossover car AYGO X.

Toyota has designed this car to be small in size but with a great sporty look which gives the feel of a mini SUV. Toyota has designed this crossover car on the GA-B platform on which the company has prepared its Toyota Yaris.

After its launch in India, this car is expected to compete directly with Tata Punch, Maruti Ignis. Talking about the engine of this car, Toyota has given a three-cylinder 1.0 liter engine in it, which is a petrol engine.

This engine generates 72 PS of power and 205 Nm of peak torque, mated to a CVT gearbox. To make this car sporty, Toyota has given a large grille in its front, which has been given twice with LED Daytime Running Lights and Micro Bright Light.

Talking about the features of the car, the company has given a 9-inch digital driver display along with a multi-function steering wheel.

Apart from this, apart from Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, Mighty application has also been supported in the car. Along with this, another feature of the car is the boot space of this car, which has been made of 231 liters.

Talking about the size of this Toyota car, the company has made this car 3700 mm long, which is slightly shorter in length than Tata Punch, the width of this car is 1740 mm, height is 1510 mm.

Keeping in mind the preferences of the youth, Toyota has introduced this dual tone exterior with four color themes with black tones, in which the first color is red, second blue, third green and fourth badge color.

The company has not yet made any disclosure about the launch and price of this car in India, but according to experts, the company can present this car in the Indian market by the end of this year.

Apart from this, according to media reports, the company can keep the price of this car around Tata Punch i.e. starting price of Rs 5 lakh.