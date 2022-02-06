This stylish electric bike claims to give 200KM range in a single charge, know the price

Bengaluru-based EV startup company Ultraviolette has revealed in an interview that the F77, an electric sporty bike with a stylish look, will offer a range of 200Km. This bike was introduced in 2019. But during that time this bike was giving a range of 140km. If the claim being claimed by the company is true, then it will be the first bike to produce maximum driving range in India.

The company has made many improvements in this bike, from its battery to driving range. The brand has confirmed that they are working on a continuation of the display and can be expected to be better than ever. Its charging timing has also been changed. The frame of the F77 electric bike has also been changed. Also the bike has gained more weight, the center of gravity has been raised and has been made more heavy.

How much will it cost and when will it be launched

Since its initial unveiling in 2019, the F77 has already captivated the audience with its incredible performance and sportbike design. The brand is working to make this bike not only an urban bike but also testing its capabilities on off-road settings. The brand has also confirmed that the F77 will be launched in the first quarter of 2022, and the starting price of the bike is likely to be above Rs 3 lakh.

How is the design and special things

The updated e-bike F77 gets a digital cluster which is not a touchscreen, but a four-button module. The display of the bike gets a custom font, which changes color and speed depending on the speed of the bike. The F77 comes with a portable charger as well as an on-board charger, which is small compared to other brands. The portable charger charges the battery in less than two hours, while it will take longer to charge with the on-board charger. The updated Ultraviolette F77 will see a slightly different headlight bezel design.