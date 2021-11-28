This stylish electric bike is coming, giving a range of up to 250km from a top speed of 105kmph, know – price and other features

Vimoto Soco Group has unveiled its new electric motorcycle called the Stash at EICMA 2021. Which will be introduced in European markets in 2022. This bike will give a range of up to 250km from a top speed of 105kmph.

Due to rising fuel prices in the country, people are turning to EV vehicles. Due to which now many companies are offering EV vehicles with new features and more range. In this sequence, companies have started making stylish e bikes. Vimoto Soco Group has unveiled its new electric motorcycle called the Stash at EICMA 2021. Which will be introduced in European markets in 2022. This bike will give a range of up to 250km from a top speed of 105kmph.

design will be like this

This electric bike is likely to be positioned as a premium product in the company’s portfolio. Vmoto already has several other electric motorcycles like Super Soco TS, TC, TSX and TC Max on offer. The WeMoto Stash packs an attractive design, nice front look and sharp body panels. The dual-tone theme along with contrast colors on the front cowl and tank section further enhances the look and feel of the bike. Together the sporty look gives the bike a different design.

Will come with three color options

Some of the key features of the Vmoto electric motorcycle include sleek headlamps with trendy DRLs, sporty windscreen in black shade, spear-shaped front and rear turn signals, flat handlebars, sinuous tank, split seats, alloy wheels, sleek grab rails, pointed tail lamps. Huh. It is likely that the bike will be given Bluetooth connectivity. This electric motorcycle will be available in three color options of Black, Silver and Yellow at the time of launch. The bike gets wide seats with contouring for the rider and seating.

Also read: EPFO: If this document is not submitted, then PF will be deducted from next month, avoid such inconvenience

Battery, Range and Price

The Vmoto Stash is powered by a 72V-100Ah – 7.2 kWh battery pack that supplies power to the 6-kW motor. On a full charge, this motorcycle can cover a distance of about 250 km. However, this range will be available only when the bike will run at a speed of 45 kmph. It takes 6 hours to fully charge it. The top speed of the bike is said to be 105 kmph. The Vmoto Stash gets standard telescopic forks at the front and monoshock at the rear. The bike rides on 17-inch wheels mated to AV 100/80 front and AR 120/70 rear tyres. Braking duty is done by disc brakes at both the ends. In Europe, the Vomoto Stash will have a starting price of Euro 4,690 (Rs 3.92 lakh).