This stylish electric bike will run 140 km in a single charge, know full details of booking and specification

Enigma Automobiles is going to bring its electric bike in the Indian market soon, but before that know here the complete process of pre-booking this bike.

New vehicles are being launched in the fast growing electric vehicle sector in India, in which another name has been added Enigma Automobiles Pvt Ltd which is going to launch its electric bike very soon.

The company that Enigma is about to launch its electric bike in the Indian market has been named Café Racer, even before the company announced the launch of this bike, the company has started pre-booking of this bike from October 25. have make.

Those who want to buy this electric cafe racer bike can book it by visiting the official website of the company or visiting the nearest Enigma dealership.

The company is reported to launch this bike in five attractive colors which include Log Orange, RMS Red, Thunder White, Military Green, Earl Grey.

Talking about the range and speed of the cafe racer electric bike, the company has given a 72v 50Ah capacity lithium ferro phosphate battery pack with 5.6 kW hub motor.

The company claims that once fully charged, this bike gives a driving range of up to 140 km, in which you also get a top speed of 136 kmph.

Regarding the battery of Cafe Racer, the company claims that this battery gets charged from 0 to 80 percent in 3 hours when charged with a normal charger, while it takes 4 hours for full charge.

Along with this, the company will be given unlimited kilometers and 5 years warranty on the battery of this cafe racer bike, while the company will also be given a tire warranty of more than 3 years on the spoke wheel of this bike.

According to the company, currently the manufacturing units of this bike have been set up in Bhopal and Hyderabad, apart from this the company is planning to launch this electric bike across the country, with which the company is also working on a plan of 100 percent localization by 2022. .

The company has not made any official announcement regarding the price of this bike, but according to experts, this bike can be launched with an initial range of Rs 1 lakh to Rs 1.25 lakh.