This stylish Electric Scooter will give a range of 100km in a single charge, the price is around 50 thousand rupees

There has been a steady increase in the demand for electric vehicles in the Indian market over the years. Stylish scooters are being launched in these markets one after the other, which give more profit according to the relief to the people. Here are some affordable yet well priced electric scooters that give you a good driving range. If you are also thinking of getting an electric scooter, which falls in your budget range around Rs 50,000 and is also great in terms of range and style, then here can be a better option for you.

Specification

Raftaar Galaxy, an electric scooter has been introduced in the Indian market, which claims a range of 100km on a single charge. Air-cooled engine has been given in Raftaar Galaxy which gives maximum power of 250 W. It has a 60 V, 25 Ah power capacity battery, which comes with VRLA option. It takes 4 to 5 hours to charge it. It has LED type lights. While talking about its tyres, it has been given a size of 254 mm in front and 254 mm in back. Its front brake disc and back drum brake have been given.

Price and features of this scooter

The Raftaar Galaxy electric scooter that comes with a stylish look is priced at Rs 51,900 as per ex-showroom, Delhi, without subsidy. It has width 715 mm, height 1100 mm, saddle height 874 mm, ground clearance 180 mm and load capacity 250 kg. While talking about other features, it comes with Optional (fast charging 1 – 2 hrs), 60V/25 Ah Lithium Battery Optional, E-ABS (Electronic-Assisted Braking System) with Regenerative Energy and with Auto Cut Micro Charger. .

Gives collision to these scooters

Raftaar Galaxy competes with scooters like Bounce Infinity E1, Hero Electric Optima and Hero Electric Atria in India. These three electric scooters come in the budget of around 50 thousand. Also, in terms of range, they also claim around 100 kms. Apart from this, the Bounce Infinity E1 scooters offer the option of swappable batteries.