This Summer’s Dance MVP: The Weatherman



Further north, the Williamstown Theater Festival in Williamstown, Mass., Is also hosting its first all-outdoor season this year, on uncovered stages, including the reflecting pool at the Clark Art Institute, where Grace McLean stars in “Row “. The musical lost nearly 60% of outdoor rehearsal time due to weather, and six of the first seven scheduled performances were canceled. “It’s just a little disappointing and frustrating, because we can’t seem to do our job,” she said.

The skies were brooding, gray and damp the day before the premiere of “Tillers of the Soil” – Weinert’s adaptation of a dance originally choreographed by Ted Shawn and Ruth St. Denis in 1916 – at Jacob’s Garden. The dancers sprinkled straw on the soft, damp ground before the performance, but their feet still got muddy and wet as they danced. “We were able to stay in the moment with everything that was going on,” said Brandon Washington, a dancer. “It ended up being super sunny and beautiful. “

For dancers, weather, especially rain, means being prepared to be frustrated – or ready for the show to unfold under difficult circumstances. On July 3 in Little Island, a new park on the Hudson River in Manhattan, Hee Seo, director of the American Ballet Theater, was unsure until the show whether her solo “Dying Swan” would take place. Even then, the rehearsal and the show were both delayed, and when Seo started dancing, she could smell raindrops. “But we didn’t stop,” she said. ” I continued. I have finished my play.

Performers and audiences alike crave performances, even as cancellations pile up. The Trisha Brown Dance Company has canceled performances on June 8 and 9 at Wave Hill in the Bronx due to the rain. Company manager Carolyn Lucas said the dancers rehearsed in the midst of the drizzle until they could no longer. “After this year of Covid, I think everyone is missing out on dancing and playing so much,” she said. “They were very flexible to do something a little more extreme just to put the show on the road.”

It’s unlikely that there will be another summer with this particular mix of circumstances. And at Jacob’s Pillow, the hope is that there won’t be a need for another outdoor-only season. But always adaptable, dancers will continue to make the most of what is thrown at them. As Washington said of his performance in the garden, “With everything that went on before the performance, the wet soil was sort of the least of our concerns.”