This SUV of Mahindra got 5 star safety rating in Global NCAP crash test, more than 74 thousand bookings have been done, read full details

This SUV of Mahindra has been booked by more than 74 thousand people in the country so far, after which now this car has got 5 star setting in the Global NCAP crash test, after which it has become the safest SUV in India.

The country’s leading automaker Mahindra launched the premium SUV XUV700 on August 14, after which more than 75 thousand people have booked this SUV so far. After this bumper success, this SUV has got another big success. In which this XUV700 has achieved 5 star safety rating in the Global NCAP crash test.

The SUV has scored 16.03 out of 17 in the crash test conducted by Global NCAP which is the highest score by any Indian car since 2014 till 2021.

Along with this, this Mahindra XUV 700 has also scored the highest marks in terms of child safety in which this SUV has got 41.66 marks out of 49.

On Mahindra XUV700 getting 5 Star Safety Rating in Global NCAP Crash Test, David Ward, President, Towards Zero Foundation said, “Seeing Mahindra fulfilling its commitment to child safety with 5 Star 5 Star performance XUV700 It’s pretty awesome”

Along with this, David Ward said that, “The high safety of adult and child are the indicators of rapid growth in the Indian auto market.” On Mahindra XUV700 getting a 5 star safety rating, Global NCAP said that, the results on this car will give Mahindra more are encouraged to perform well.

Commenting on the 5 star safety rating of the XUV700 in the Global NCAP crash test, Velusamy R, Head of Global Product Development, Mahindra & Mahindra said, “We are confident that the XUV700 will be tested based on the internal tests conducted on it. Only 5 star safety rating will be available.

Along with this, we are mostly manufacturing cars with tech enabled features keeping in mind the safety, performance and efficiency.”

Let us tell you that for any car to get a 5 star rating in the crash test conducted by Global NCAP, it is necessary for the car to pass the side impact safety evaluation, in which the car is crash tested with another car in which Mahindra XUV 700 Has achieved the highest score.