This SUV of Volkswagen got a huge success, in just 30 days 18 thousand people booked, know full details

The Volkswagen Taigun is an upcoming mid-range SUV that has become a huge success within a few days of its launch. Know the complete details of its features and specifications.

German automaker Volkswagen launched its mid-size SUV Tigun in the Indian market on 23 September 2021, after which this car is seen to be a big success in India.

According to the company, within a month of its launch, this mid-size SUV has received more than 18 thousand pre-bookings, according to which about 250 people have booked this SUV daily.

According to the company, the booking of this car for 2021 has been completed and the company has closed the booking of this car but its booking for 2022 will be started soon.

Volkswagen has launched this new mid-size SUV in four trims with seven variants in which the first variant is Comfort Line, second variant High Line, third variant Top Line and fourth variant GT which is offered in manual and automatic versions.

If you also like and are planning to buy this car, then before the booking of this car for 2022 starts, know the complete details of the features and specification of this car.

First of all, talking about the engine of this car, the company has launched this SUV in the market with two petrol engine options. In which the first engine is 1.0 liter and the second engine is 1.5 liter capacity engine.

Talking about its first engine, this 3-cylinder engine generates power of 115 PS and torque of 175 Nm.

Talking about its second engine, this 1.5 liter capacity engine is given with 4 cylinders which generates 150 PS of power and 250 Nm of peak torque. Both these engines are mated to 6-speed manual and 7-speed dual clutch transmission options.

Talking about the features of this SUV, it has a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with premium features like sunroof.

Along with this, features like ventilated front seats, auto climate control, wireless charger, digital instrument cluster, six airbags, ABS, EBD, stability control, and rear view camera have been provided in the car.

The starting price of this Volkswagen Taigun is Rs 10.49 lakh, which goes up to Rs 17.49 lakh on the top model.