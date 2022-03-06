Auto

This SUV with 5 star safety rating will be available here in the budget of 5 to 6 lakhs, the company will give finance plan together

Tata Nexon is one of the safest SUV in India which you can now buy with attractive offers within very low price.

The highest demand in the SUV segment of the car sector is for mid-size SUVs, which come in the mid-range.

The starting price of Tata Nexon is Rs 7.39 lakh, which goes up to Rs 13.73 lakh when going to the top variant, but you can take this SUV home in a budget of Rs 5 to 6 lakh through the offers mentioned here.

The 2017 model of Tata Nexon has been posted for sale on the CARANDBIKE website, which has been priced at Rs 6.26 lakh and finance offers are also being given with this car.

The 2017 model of Tata Nexon has been listed for sale on the DROOM website, which has been priced at Rs 5,32,688 and comes with a finance scheme.

The 2017 model of this Tata Nexon has been listed for sale on the ZIGWHEELS website, whose price has been fixed at Rs 5.75 thousand but no finance offer is being given with it.

After reading these offers on Tata Nexon, if you want to buy this SUV, then you can know its complete details here.

Talking about the engine and power of Tata Nexon, it has a 1499 cc engine which is a 1.2 liter petrol engine, this engine generates 120 PS of power and 170 Nm of peak torque and this engine is mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox. Is.

Talking about the features, features like 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, ventilated front seat, air purifier, auto AC, rear AC vents, cruise control, etc. have been provided.

Talking about the safety features of the car, features like dual airbags, rear parking sensors, ABS, EBD, ISO fixed child anchor have been provided on its front seats.

Regarding mileage, the company claims that this Tata Nexon SUV gives a mileage of 21.5 kmpl and this mileage has been certified by ARAI.


