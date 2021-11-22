This talk of Raj Kapoor and Nargis had brought sorrow to Vyjayanthi Mala, the actress herself had said

Vyjayanthi Mala was a veteran actress of Hindi cinema. Apart from acting, he also worked as a dance choreographer in the early stages. So after a while Vyjayanthi Mala also worked in the industry as a producer. Actress Vyjayanthi Mala had mentioned an incident in the year 2007 in her book Bonding: A Memoir. Vyjayanthi Mala had told that her favorite actress used to be Nargis. But Vyjayanthi Mala’s first meeting with him was very strange. Vyjayanthi Mala had told that she never thought that she would meet Nargis like this.

In her autobiography, Vyjayanthi Mala had told that – there was an event in Delhi in which big stars like Suraiya, Nargis and Raj Kapoor were involved. This was the first time I had attended an industry event like this. Everything was new for me. After talking to people, we had to give a group photo. Meanwhile some people came running to me and started asking me for autographs. At that time I heard Nargis telling Raj Kapoor that he should come to me and ask me not to sign autographs. Taking this thing with him, Raj Kapoor came to me and started asking me not to sign. I shook my head at what he said. This was my first meeting with Raj Kapoor and Nargis.

One such anecdote was also mentioned by Annu Kapoor on his radio show. Annu Kapoor had told that Nargis had publicly insulted Vyjayanthi Mala. Actually, the Vyjayanthi garland was very long. In such a situation, when everyone stood together for the group photo in that event, Nargis had asked for the Vyjayanthi garland that Vyjayanthi is very long, like a pillar. Vyjayanthi Mala felt very bad after hearing this. In such a situation, he had bent his knees to show his height small.

When she came back home, she shared this incident with her mother. Then Vyjayanthi Mala’s mother told him not to pay heed to the words of others and pursue his goal. Work with a clean heart. Time will give answer from your side. This was followed by Vyjayanthi Mala’s film ‘Bahar’ and then ‘Naagin’, which made the actress a lot of success.

