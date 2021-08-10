This Tata company made tremendous earnings in 21 years, made about Rs. 3 crore – This Tata company made tremendous earnings in 21 years, made about 3 crores for one lakh

For two consecutive days, the shares of Voltas Limited, one of Ratan Tata’s old companies, are seeing a decline. Investors have lost about 4 percent from the shares of the company. If we talk about the last two decades, then the company has left no stone unturned to make its investors rich. In about 21 years, the company has given returns of up to 29 thousand percent to the investors. If someone had invested one lakh rupees 21 years ago, then today its value would have been around 3 crore rupees.

Let us tell you that today the company’s stock is trading with a decline of more than one percent. Whereas in two days it has seen a decline of more than 4 percent. Let us also tell you how much the company’s shares have earned in the last 21 years. For this we have to use some data.

290 times return in 21 years: By the way, every company in the group has been very profitable for Tata investors. If we talk about Voltas Limited, then the shares of the company have given a return of 29000 percent i.e. 290 times since 2000. 3.55 on 28 July 2000. Whose price today is at a high of Rs 1028.28. That is, the company has made the company investors crorepati in 21 years.

Investors made millionaires: If someone had invested Rs 1 lakh at the rate of Rs 3.55 on July 28, then 28169 shares would have been received. Whose value today would have been Rs 2,89,67,605.63. That is, the shares of the company have given an annual return of Rs 13,79,410 in 21 years. If it is seen on a monthly basis, then it is more than one lakh rupees. That is, have earned more than Rs 3800 per day.

Return of last one year: If we talk about the last one year, then it has given a return of more than 70 percent. In the current year, this return has been seen at 22 per cent. If we do for the last one month, then the company’s shares have seen a loss of less than one percent. If experts are to be believed, the company’s shares may see an increase in the coming days.





