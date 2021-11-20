This top 3 bike gives long mileage up to 90 kmpl at a low price, read full details

If you want a bike with long mileage in a low budget, then you can know here the complete details of the features and specifications of the top 3 mileage bikes of the country.

There is a long range of bikes with long mileage in the two-wheeler sector of the country, in which all the companies like Bajaj, TVS, Hero, Honda have launched their bikes in this segment.

If you also want to buy a bike with longer mileage at least in the budget, then here we are telling the complete details of those bikes which gives mileage of up to 100 km on one liter of petrol.

Bajaj CT 100: Bajaj CT 100 is preferred for its stylish look and long mileage, which the company has launched in three variants.

In this bike, the company has given a single cylinder 102 cc engine which is based on air-cooled technology, this engine generates 7.77 bhp power and 8.34 Nm peak torque and this engine is mated to a 4-speed gearbox.

Talking about the braking system of the bike, the company has given a combination of drum brake in its front and rear wheel. Regarding the mileage of the bike, Bajaj claims that this bike gives a mileage of 89.5 kilometers per liter and the starting price of this bike is Rs 53,696. Is.

Bajaj Platina: Bajaj Platina is the bike of its company which is liked for its mileage and the company has launched it in the market with three variants.

This bike is powered by a single cylinder 102 cc engine which is based on air-cooled technology DTSI engine. This engine generates power of 7.9 PS and peak torque of 8.3 Nm, which is mated to a 4-speed gearbox.

Regarding the mileage of the bike, the company claims that this Platina gives a mileage of 86 kmpl and this mileage is certified by ARAI.

The starting price of Bajaj Platina is Rs 53,915 which goes up to Rs 63,578 on the top model.

TVS Star City Plus: TVS Star City Plus is a low-cost long mileage bike, which the company has launched in the market with two variants.

Talking about the engine and power of the bike, it has been given in 109.7 cc single cylinder engine which is based on fuel injection technology.

This engine generates 8.19 PS of power and 8.7 Nm of peak torque, mated to a 4-speed gearbox.

Regarding mileage, TVS claims that this bike gives a mileage of 86 kmpl and this mileage is certified by ARAI. The starting price of TVS Star City Plus is Rs 69,505 which goes up to Rs 72,005 in the top model.