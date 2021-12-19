This top 3 CNG car coming in affordable price gives 32 kmpl mileage, features and design are also attractive

Want to buy a CNG car at an affordable price, then know here the complete details of the top 3 CNG cars of the country in which features and specifications also get premium.

There is a long range of long mileage cars in the car sector of the country but along with this some cars also come with CNG variants which further increase the mileage of the car.

If you also want to buy an affordable CNG car, then know here the top 3 cars of the country which offer premium features and attractive design with long mileage.

Maruti Alto 800: Maruti Alto 800 is the cheapest car in the country along with its company, which the company has launched in the market with three variants, in which we are talking about its CNG variant.

In Maruti Alto, the company has given a 796 cc petrol engine which generates 48 PS of power and 69 Nm of peak torque and is mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox with this engine.

Talking about the features of the car, it has a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with connectivity of Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

Apart from this, features like keyless entry, front power windows, driver seat airbag, rear parking sensors, ABS and EBD have been provided in the car.

Regarding the mileage of Maruti Alto 800, the company claims that this car gives a mileage of 22.05 km per liter on petrol variant and 31.59 km per liter on CNG. The starting price of Maruti Alto is Rs 3.15 lakh, which is 4.82 lakh on going to its top variant. becomes Rs.

Maruti S Presso: Maruti Espresso is an attractive low-cost car, which the company has launched in the market with three variants.

This car has been given 998 cc engine which is a 1.0 liter petrol engine and this engine generates 68 PS of power and 90 Nm of peak torque, which is given with the option of 5-speed manual and AMT gearbox.

,read this also– Safest Top 3 Cars in Lowest Price, which got 5 Star Safety Rating in Global NCAP Crash Test)

Regarding the mileage of the car, the company claims that this car gives a mileage of 21.4 kmpl on petrol and 31.2 kmpl on CNG variant. The starting price of Maruti Espresso is Rs 3.78 lakh which is 5.43 in the top model. Lakhs becomes Rs.

,read this also– These top 3 sunroof cars come in the mid range with premium features, know full details of price and features)

Maruti WagonR: Maruti WagonR is a premium hatchback of its company which is preferred for its mileage as well as boot space, the company has launched it in the market with three variants.

Talking about the engine and power of Maruti WagonR, it has a 1197 cc engine which is a 1.0 liter petrol engine, this engine generates power of 68 PS and peak torque of 90 Nm, which is given with 5 speed manual and AMT. Gearbox option.

Regarding the mileage of the car, the company claims that it gives a mileage of 21.79 km per liter on WagonR petrol and its mileage on CNG becomes 32.52 km per kg. The starting price of Maruti WagonR is Rs 4.93 lakh, which is Rs 6.45 lakh in the top model. It becomes