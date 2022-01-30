This top 3 sports bike can be a better option in the mid range, know complete details from price to specification

If you like Sports Bikes and also want to buy, then read here the complete details of these top 3 sports bikes coming in low price.

The sports bike segment of the two wheeler sector which is known for its expensive and premium bikes but there are some bikes in it which come in the mid range with good specifications.

If you also want to buy a stylish and powerful engine sports bike in the mid range, then here you can know the complete details of top 3 sports bikes which can be a profitable deal for you.

In the details of the top 3 bikes being mentioned here, we will tell you the complete details of their price, features, specification and mileage so that you can choose the right option for you.

Hero Xtreme 200S: Hero Xtreme 200S sports bike is one of the cheapest sports bike of its company, which the company has launched in the market with only one variant.

The bike is powered by a 199.6 cc single cylinder engine that generates 18.08 PS of power and 16.45 Nm of peak torque and is mated to a 5-speed gearbox.

In the braking system of the bike, the company has given disc brake in its front wheel and rear wheel with which a single channel ABS system has been installed.

Regarding mileage, the company claims that this sports bike gives a mileage of 40 to 54 kilometers per liter. The starting price of Hero Xtreme is Rs 1.28 lakh.

Bajaj Pulsar NS200: Bajaj Pulsar NS200 is preferred for its speed and design, which the company has launched in the market with only one variant.

This bike is powered by a single cylinder 199.5 cc engine that generates 24.5 PS of power and 18.5 Nm of peak torque and is mated to a 6-speed transmission.

Talking about the braking system of the bike, single channel anti-lock braking system has been given with disc brake in both its front and rear wheels.

Regarding mileage, the company claims that this bike gives a mileage of 40.84 kmpl and this mileage is certified by ARAI. The starting price of this bike is Rs 1.34 lakh.

,read this also– Take home Bajaj CT100 with full year warranty for half the price, get 89 kmpl mileage)

TVS Apache RTR 200 4V: TVS Apache RTR 200 4V Sports Bike is one of the best selling bikes of its company, which the company has launched with two variants.

,read this also– These top 3 bikes with ABS give strong mileage up to 84 kmpl with great styling at a low price, read details)

Talking about the engine and power of this bike, it has a 197.75 cc single cylinder engine which can generate 20.82 PS of power and 16.8 Nm of peak torque, with which a 5-speed gearbox has been given.

Talking about the braking system of the bike, a combination of disc brakes has been given in both its wheels, with which dual channel ABS system has been installed.

Regarding mileage, the company claims that this bike gives a mileage of 35 kilometers per liter and this mileage has been certified by ARAI.