This video of rare ‘dancing lemur’ is what the internet needed to wash away its mid-week blues



It’s at all times pleasant to see wild animals flaunting their true self of their habitats. And now, a viral video of rare and endangered ‘dancing lemur’ has folks on the internet hooked.

The dancing lemurs, generally often called sifakas, are initially present in Madagascar. Nevertheless, the video going viral has been shared by Chester Zoo, a wildlife charity and zoo in the UK, which launched these lemurs for the first time in Europe.

“Meet your new FAVOURITE animal… the SIFAKA!,” reads the caption for the video introducing the gifted primates. The 2 skilful dancers captured in the video have been recognized feminine Beatrice and male Elliot who’ve travelled to Europe all the method from Duke Lemur Centre in North Carolina, US.

The video reveals these cute furry apes leaping and frolicking effortlessly. Individuals quickly fell in love with the red-bellied animals bouncing round, spreading pleasure in such making an attempt time. Their antics and behavior have the internet gushing over them. Right here, have a look:

Like all lemurs, these primates spend most of their time in the timber. Nevertheless, they don’t transfer round in the identical method as different lemurs do. In accordance to Nationwide Geographic, sifakas stay upright, and so they leap by leaping with their highly effective hind legs and “this manner, they clear distances of over 30 ft”. On floor, they’ll transfer shortly with a two-legged sideways hop, the web site defined. This motion is what typically makes it seem as if they’re dancing.

How I really feel when the solar is shining!☀️🐒 pic.twitter.com/i1nahgv1T0 — Chester Zoo (@chesterzoo) May 31, 2021

Introducing the particular animals, the zoo additionally began a dialog highlighting that sifaka lemurs are extremely threatened as its inhabitants suffered an 80% decline in simply 30 years due to large-scale loss of its forest dwelling.

“Conservationists right here at Chester have began the first conservation breeding programme in Europe for one of the world’s most endangered primates,” the zoo wrote on its Fb web page. The zoo additionally added that they’ve been defending habitats and the distinctive species in Madagascar for greater than 10 years.

“A pair of Coquerel’s sifaka lemurs, a species listed as critically endangered on the Worldwide Union for Conservation’s of Nature (IUCN) Pink Checklist, have turn into the first of their sort to ever set foot in Europe,” it added.

Right here’s how netizens reacted to the pair dancing:

