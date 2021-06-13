This viral video of a scorpion under black light has netizens confused: ‘I am both creeped out and fascinated’



If in case you have ever questioned what an insect or reptile would look under a UV-A light, then this newest viral video has all of the solutions. Shared on the official Instagram web page of ‘The Reptile Zoo’ was a video showcasing how the exoskeleton of a scorpion would glow under the blacklight.

Curiously, the scorpion within the video has a bunch of infants on her again, which aren’t being mirrored under the light. Explaining the phenomenon within the submit the caption learn, “Scorpions exoskeletons glow under black light 😳 however the infants on her again nonetheless haven’t developed theirs but in order that they don’t glow.”

Watch the video right here:

The video is being broadly shared on social media with netizens fairly bewildered by the viral clip. Some had been additionally creeped out by the video and commented that they weren’t ready to see such a factor.