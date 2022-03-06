This virus stealing banking login from phone, detected on Google Play Store; If you are not alert then the account will also become empty

A virus has been seen on the Google Play Store, which steals very sensitive data of people and is also reading your messages. It also steals login details from your banking app.

Incidents of cybercrime are increasing rapidly. Cyber ​​thugs are trying new methods of cheating. Meanwhile, a virus has been seen on the Google Play Store, which steals very sensitive data of people and is also reading your messages. It also steals login details from your banking app. As soon as the data is leaked, the money kept in your account can be at risk and your account can be empty.

This virus is an Android banking trojan, which appeared in 2021. With the help of this virus, it was made to steal the user’s text SMS. This dangerous Android banking malware ‘TeaBot’, which steals banking details by entering it through Google Playstore in mobile user’s phone, has been downloaded thousands of times.

According to a report by online fraud management and prevention solutions provider Clifi, TeaBot is being sent through campaigns by TTV, VLC media player, DHL and UPS smishing.

Cases related to banks and crypto surfaced

Reports and research have revealed that more than 400 applications have been targeted in the meantime. These applications include cases related to banks, crypto exchanges, wallets and digital insurance. It has come to the fore not only in India, but also in countries like Russia, Hong Kong, and America.

This virus in these languages ​​too

On February 21, the Cleafy Threat Intelligence and Incident Response (TIR) ​​team discovered an application released on the official Google Play Store that was delivering the Teabot virus via a fake update. It has also appeared in many other languages ​​such as Xian, Slovak, Mandarin Chinese.

Downloaded over 10 thousand times

The report informs that the dropper is behind a simple QR code and barcode scanner and has been downloaded more than 10,000 times. It does no harm to the app and lets it work smoothly.

how to identify

Once downloaded, it requests updates instantly via a dropper popup message in no time. Unlike legitimate apps that update through the official Google Play Store, this dropper application offers and requests the option to download and install other applications. If this is the case in your smartphone, then there is a need to be alert.