This Volkswagen mid-size sedan will compete with Honda City and Hyundai Verna, read full details

If you are planning to buy a mid-size sedan, read here the full specifications and features of the upcoming Volkswagen Virtus.

In the car sector of the country, after the budget mileage cars, sedans are very much liked in the mid-range, due to which the features and leg space of these cars are good.

In this segment, there are sedan cars from companies like Honda, Hyundai, Maruti, in which the new entry is going to be Volkswagen, which is going to launch its premium sedan Virtus in India very soon.

After the launch of this car, it is believed to be a direct competition with Honda City and Hyundai Verna. If you also want to buy a premium sedan, then know here the complete details of the expected features and specifications of this soon-to-be-launched sedan.

Volkswagen has already announced that they are working on a new sedan based on the MQB AO IN platform, which is the same platform on which the company has built its new SUV Taigun.

Talking about its engine, according to media reports, Volkswagen is planning to launch this sedan with two engine options.

In which the first engine will be 1.0 liter and the second 1.5 liter, talking about the first engine, it is a turbocharged petrol engine with 1.0 liter capacity which will generate power of 108 bhp and torque of 175 Nm.

Talking about its other engine, it is a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine that generates 147 Bhp of power and 250 Nm of peak torque.

With both these engines, the company can offer 6-speed manual and 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission. Talking about the features of Volkswagen Virtus, according to media reports, this sedan can be given an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with panoramic sunroof that will connect with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Apart from this, features like automatic climate control, cruise control, manual AC, seat belt reminder, wireless charger, LED projector headlights can be given in the car.

Talking about the safety features of this sedan, features like seat belt reminder, speed alert, ABS, EBD, dual airbags on the front seat, rear parking sensors, child lock can be given in it.

Volkswagen has not made any announcement regarding the price of this sedan but according to experts, the company can launch it with a starting price of Rs 10 lakh to compete with Honda City and Hyundai Verna.