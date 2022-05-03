This week’s best new trailers, from Alex Garland’s spooky horror to Paramount Plus’s Godfather origin story…



Each week seems to bring with an awful lot of new trailers. With Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, Prime Video and Disney Plus pumping out so much stuff alongside the traditional theatrical releases, there’s too much to keep up with and it’s easy to miss something you’d love to see.

To help you out, we’ve compiled the best and biggest trailers that have dropped this week and brought them all together.

This week, we’ve got a proper look at Men, the spooky new horror from Alex Garland, Paramount Plus offered up a full look at The Offer, the new drama inspired by the making of The Godfather, and Where The Crawdads Sing, Sony’s starry new drama.

Let’s dive in…

Men

Alex Garland’s first movie since his trippy 2018 adventure Annihilation is something equally genre-defying, but far, far more terrifying.

The film stars Jessie Buckley as Harper, a young woman goes on a solo vacation in the English countryside after the death of her ex-husband.

Renting a picturesque home, Harper finds herself being stalked by a mysterious male presence. In the latest trailer, it was revealed that Buckley’s co-star Rory Kinnear plays the role of every man in the village, from a local priest to a bearded bartender, a very unhelpful policeman and a young boy wearing a clown mask.

We can’t wait to watch this through our fingers…

Release Date: May 20

Where Can I See It: in Theaters

Men

The Survivor

Ben Foster teams up with Barry Levinson, legendary director of Rain Man and Sleepers, for this new movie.

Foster plays Harry Haft, a young man who is sent to the Auschwitz extermination camp when the Nazis invade Poland.

A powerfully built man, his presence is noted by a charming but sadistic Nazi officer who offers him an impossible deal: fight fellow prisoners in the boxing ring for the amusement of his captors, or die.

Billy Magnussen, Danny DeVito, Vicky Krieps, Peter Sarsgaard and John Leguizamo star alongside Foster.

Release Date: April 27

Where Can I See It: HBO Max

Ambulance

Michael Bay returns to theaters with another explosive action thriller.

The film follows Yahya Abdul-Mateen II’s Will Sharp, a war veteran who finds himself desperately needing $231,000 for his wife’s surgery. He reaches out to Jake Gyllenhaal’s Danny, his adoptive brother and a life-long criminal who talks him into taking part in a $32 million bank heist.

The robbery goes wrong when the two shoot a police officer and they find themselves on the on the run in an ambulance with a paramedic and the dying officer as their hostages.

Starring alongside Gyllenhaal and Abdul-Mateen II are Eiza González, Garret Dillahunt, A Martinez, Keir O’Donnell, Moses Ingram and Wale Folarin

Bay directs from a script from Chris Fedak. The film is based on the 2005 Danish film of the same name by Laurits Munch-Petersen.

Release Date: April 8

Where Can I See It: Theaters

The Offer

Miles Teller, Juno Temple and Matthew Goode star in this lavish new retelling of the development and production iconic gangster film The Godfather.

Teller plays Albert S. Ruddy, the producer who found himself tasked with bringing Mario Puzo’s best-selling 1969 novel of the same name to the screen. We follow the ups, downs and deadly decisions that Ruddy made to get the story onto screens.

Release Date: April 28

Where Can I See It: Paramount Plus

Where the Crawdads Sing

Normal People and Fresh star Daisy Edgar-Jones tops the bill in this adaptation of Delia Owens’ bestselling novel.

Edgar-Jones plays Kya, an abandoned girl who raised herself to adulthood in the dangerous marshlands of North Carolina.

When, as an adult, she tries to make a life in the town, she is drawn to two young men. But, when one of them is found dead, she is immediately cast by the community as the main suspect and faces a court battle to prove her innocence…

Olivia Newman, director of much-acclaimed sporting drama First Match, takes charge of this one, with Reese Witherspoon among the producers.

Release Date: July 22

Where Can I See It: Theaters

Roar

An all-star female cast, including Nicole Kidman, Cynthia Erivo, Issa Rae, Merritt Wever and Alison Brie, come together for this unique new anthology.

Based on the 2018 short story collection of the same name by P.S. I Love author Cecelia Ahern, each episode of the eight-part series uses magical realism to shines a spotlight on women’s experiences and how women navigate through other’s perceptions of them.

Release Date: April 15

Where Can I See It: Apple TV+

The Split

The BBC’s hit drama, where a family of family lawyers are constantly cooking up drama in and out of the courtroom, returns for a third season.

Led by Nicola Walker and Stephen Mangan, the show’s third run finds Hannah and Nathan, both eminent divorce lawyers, now facing a divorce themselves and trying to navigate a fractured family life.

Release Date: April 4

Where Can I See It: BBC iPlayer