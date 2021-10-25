This will happen JioPhone Next: Will run on the new OS, will be able to take great photos in low light conditions! Know- Features Mukesh Ambani Reliance JioPhone Next will run on the new OS & will be able to take great photos in low light conditions! Know it’s key specifications – This will happen JioPhone Next: Will run on new OS, will be able to take great photos in low light conditions! Learn – Features

Designed on Pragati OS, this Jio smartphone is also said to have a long battery life.

Before the launch of Mukesh Ambani’s Jio (JIO), the main features of JioPhone Next have come to the fore. On Monday (October 25, 2021), the company released a short film related to the making of this phone. Along with this, by telling about its special specifications, it indicated how exactly this smartphone will be and why it will be special.

Built on the concept of Made in India, JioPhone Next will run on a new type of OS. Its name is Pragati Operating System. It is made by Google Android. It is a world class OS specially designed for India. Pragati OS has been developed by top technicians from Jio and Google.

Talking about the processor of the smartphone, it has been developed by Qualcomm. The company claims that the phone’s processor will further improve its performance. This will lead to optimized connectivity and location technology, audio and better use of battery. Although the company has not yet disclosed its price, but it has definitely told about some special features. Let’s know these features of JioPhone Next:

Voice Assistant: This will help in operating the phone. For example when opening an app. To adjust the settings etc. Along with this, it will also help to easily get information / content from the Internet in your own language.

Read-Listen: This allows the user to access the content by speaking it in a language that they can understand.

Translation: The phone enables the user to translate any screen in the language of their choice. It also helps users to read any content in the language of their choice.

Smart Camera: This device from Jio has a smart and powerful camera. It has several photography modes along with portrait mode. If users want, keeping their subject in focus, they will be able to blur the background around it in auto mode. Not only this, Night Mode allows users to take great pictures even in low light. The camera app will come pre-loaded with the Indian Augmented Reality filter. That is, many filters will be already loaded in the camera.

Pre-loaded Jio, Google Apps: All the Android apps available in the phone can be used. They can be downloaded from Google Play Store. By the way, this phone also comes preloaded with many Jio and Google apps.

Automatic Software Upgrade: JioPhone Next stays updated with automatic software updates. Its experiences will get better with time. It also comes with security updates to prevent internet troubles.