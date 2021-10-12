This year bitcoin doubled your rupee, know the condition of ethereum and dogecoin

There has been a bullish atmosphere in the cryptocurrency market for the past few days. If we talk about bitcoin, then due to the recent boom, the investment of investors has almost doubled. During the trading session, bitcoin has given a return of more than 98 percent this year. Ethereum has seen a rise of 375 percent comparatively. On the other hand, the price of Dogecoin has given more than 4600 percent returns this year. Let us also tell you what kind of figures are being seen from these three.

Dogecoin returns more than 4600 percent

First of all, talking about Dogecoin, this year Elon Musk has seen a lot more kindness on this coin. Due to which the trend of investors has also gone towards this coin. In this year i.e. 2021, Dogecoin has given tremendous returns against Ethereum and Bitcoin. Dogecoin has given investors more than 4600 percent returns, according to data from the CoinDesk exchange. Dogecoin was trading at $ 0.226089, down about 5 percent at one o’clock in the afternoon according to the current time i.e. Indian time.

Ethereum saw a rise of 375 percent

Even though the price of ethereum has fallen below $3500 today, ethereum has left no stone unturned to make investors rich this year. According to the data, Ethereum has given a return of 375 percent in 2021. If we talk about today, at one o’clock in the afternoon, the price of Ethereum was trading at $3485. Whereas a decline of more than 2 percent was being seen. In the last 24 hours, the price of Ethereum had even crossed $ 3600. In the last one year, the price of Ethereum had also reached $ 4379.11. Which is also the coin’s all-time high.

bitcoin doubles investors money

Rupee has doubled, how good it sounds to say, but in percentage, it is only 100 percent. Yes, during the trading session today, this year’s return of bitcoin went above 98 percent. It is clear that the investors’ rupee has almost doubled. At present, ie at one o’clock in the afternoon, the price of bitcoin is trading at $ 57260. Whereas in the last 24 hours, the same price had crossed $ 57800. Let us tell you that this year the price of bitcoin had reached about 65 thousand dollars. It is expected that this level will be crossed in the coming weeks.

These cryptocurrencies have also given huge returns

cryptocurrency Current Price (in US Dollars) Returns this year (in percentage) XRP 1.10 394 1.10 394 Polkadot 33.37 359 stellar 0.333715 161 Chainlink 24.37 117 24.37 117 Uniswap 23.07 466.12 23.07 466.12

Elon Musk got a huge advantage

Elon Musk is the richest person in the world. Tesla shares have contributed as much in increasing Elon Musk’s net worth. Equally has been the rise in the price of the cryptocurrency. Elon Musk has huge investments in Bitcoin as well as Ethereum and Dogecoin. Elon Musk’s net worth is also seen to have a great effect due to the increase in their price. Elon Musk’s net worth currently stands at $224 billion.

