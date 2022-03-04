Sports

Thomas, Dugalic lead UCLA women past USC in Pac-12 tourney

Thomas, Dugalic lead UCLA women past USC in Pac-12 tourney
Thomas, Dugalic lead UCLA women past USC in Pac-12 tourney

Thomas, Dugalic lead UCLA women past USC in Pac-12 tourney

Ilmaral Thomas scored 18 points in the first round of the Pack-12 conference tournament on Wednesday night and Angela Dugalik stepped off the bench to post a double-double.

Thomas smashed 8 of 14 shots from the floor for the seventh-pick Bruins (14-11). Dugalik, a sophomore, has his first double-double of the season and third of his career with 13 points and 12 rebounds. Charisma Osborne scored 14 and Jillian Penn contributed 11 points and seven boards.

Thomas had 10 points in the first half to lead UCLA 33-26 in a 5-for-9 shootout. The Bruins lead despite shooting 33% overall and hitting 1 in 10 from a 3-point range. UCLA made up for it by using nine offensive rebounds for a 13-0 edge at the second chance point.

Close moves toward UCLA head coach Corey Court in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Southern California in the first round of the Pac-12 Women's Tournament on Wednesday, March 2, 2022 in Las Vegas.

(AP Photo / John Locher)

The Bruins maintained their lead in the third quarter until Jordan Sanders of USC sank two free throws with 3 seconds left to tie the knot at 46. UCLA took a 52-48 lead in the back-to-back basket of Penn and Chantelle Harvard. After Jordin Jenkins made the first of two free throws for the Trojans, Penn joined for a 21-11 game-ending run from outside the arc.

Sanders leads the Trojans (12-16) with 18 points. Freshman Rayah Marshall added 17 points and 10 rebounds for his seventh double-double.

UCLA has swept the season series and defeated the Trojans six times in a row. UCLA all-time 4-0 against USC in the Pac-12 Tournament. The Bruins’ win is tied at 50-50 in the all-time series. UCLA defeated Stanford 85-76 in overtime in 2006 for its only conference tourni title.

UCLA advanced to play second-seeded Oregon on Thursday.

