Thomas Hayden Church set to play the lead villain of ‘Twisted Metal’ TV adaptation

Thomas Hayden Church set to play the lead villain of ‘Twisted Metallic’ TV adaptation



Thomas Hayden Church is set to star as the lead villain of NBC Peacock’s upcoming TV adaptation of the cult-classic online game “Twisted Metallic”, written by the crew behind Deadpool and run by Cobra Kai showrunner Michael Jonathan Smith.

Church isn’t any stranger to villainy along with his position as Sandman in Spiderman 3 and Spider Man: No Manner Dwelling, so his flip as Agent Stone in “Twisted Metallic” needs to be a delight.

In accordance to The Hollywood Reporter, Agent Stone is described as “a chilly and unyielding post-apocalyptic freeway patrolman who guidelines the roads with a silver tongue and a twisted iron fist, prosecuting even the smallest crimes with the harshest of judgements. Agent Stone will cease at nothing to carry legislation and order again to the Divided States of America, and can kill anybody in his path who defies his energy.”

All we are able to say is “Sure, please.”

Church will likely be joined by Stephanie Beatriz and Anthony Mackie. Beatriz will play Quiet, a “ferocious, badass automotive thief who acts purely on intuition” whereas Mackie will play John Doe, “a wise ass, motor-mouthed Milkman who talks as quick as he drives, dealing with savage automobiles of destruction as he delivers a lot wanted provides from one post-apocalyptic settlement to one other.”

The present will likely be penned by Deadpool alums Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, and Kitao Sakurai is slated to direct a number of episodes of the 30 minute motion comedy.

Evaluation: Can online game diversifications work?

Online game diversifications have a really tormented historical past, with few of them ever discovering an viewers. For each Resident Evil, there are a dozen Uwe Boll flops or an completely artwork house-bizarro Tremendous Mario Bros.

Nevertheless it’s not like video video games aren’t succesful of producing worthwhile tales. The Final of Us is getting a serious TV adaptation, and that sport ought to have gained an Oscar so far as we’re involved. Twisted Metallic can also be sufficient of a cult property that it simply may work in a manner that different titles could not.

Whether or not it takes off stays to be seen, however we now have lots of confidence in Thomas Hayden Church serving to Twisted Metallic discover its wings.