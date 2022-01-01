Thomas Lennon Net Worth | Gadget Clock – Celebrity Net Worth



What Is Thomas Lennon’s Net Worth?

Thomas Lennon is an American actor, comic, author, director, and producer who has a web value of $6 million. Lennon is finest identified for starring as Lieutenant Jim Dangle on Comedy Central’s “Reno 911!” (2003–current), which he additionally co-created, govt produced, wrote, and directed. He co-created the sketch comedy collection “The State” (1993–1995) and “Viva Selection” (1997), and he wrote, directed, and produced the 2013 horror comedy movie “Hell Child” along with his “Reno 911!” co-creator/co-star Robert Ben Garant. The duo additionally co-wrote the movies “Taxi” (2004), “Herbie: Totally Loaded” (2005), “The Pacifier” (2005), “Evening on the Museum” (2006), “Let’s Go to Jail” (2006), “Balls of Fury” (2007), “Reno 911!: Miami” (2007), and “Evening on the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian” (2009), and so they launched the guide “Writing Motion pictures for Enjoyable and Revenue: How We Made a Billion {Dollars} on the Field Workplace and You Can Too!” in 2011.

Thomas produced “Viva Selection” and “Reno 911! Miami” in addition to the tv collection “@midnight” (2013–2017) and “Bajillion Greenback Propertie$” (2016–2019) and the Paramount+ particular “Reno 911!: The Hunt for QAnon” (2021). As an actor, Lennon has appeared in additional than 170 initiatives, together with the movies “The Ten” (2007), “Hancock” (2008), “17 Once more” (2009), “I Love You, Man” (2009), and ” A Futile and Silly Gesture” (2018) and the TV collection “Sean Saves the World” (2013–2014), “The Odd Couple” (2015–2017), “One other Interval” (2015–2016), “Santa Clarita Weight-reduction plan” (2017–2019), “Deadly Weapon” (2017–2019), and “Supergirl” (2020). He has additionally lent his voice to the animated movies “Mr. Peabody and Sherman” (2014), “Tinker Bell and the Legend of the NeverBeast” (2014), “Batman: Return of the Caped Crusaders” (2016), and “Batman vs. Two-Face” (2017) and the tv exhibits “Planet Sheen” (2010–2013), “Bob’s Burgers” (2012–2018), “Daybreak of the Croods” (2015–2016), “Lego Star Wars: The Freemaker Adventures” (2016–2017), “Legend of the Three Caballeros” (2018), “The place’s Waldo?” (2019), and “Jellystone!” (2021). Thomas is the creator of the “Ronan Boyle” kids’s fantasy collection, which incorporates the books “Ronan Boyle and the Bridge of Riddles” (2019), “Ronan Boyle and the Swamp of Sure Dying” (2020), and “Ronan Boyle into the Strangeplace” (2021).

Early Life

Thomas Lennon was born Thomas Patrick Lennon on August 9, 1970, in Oak Park, Illinois. He grew up with mom Kathleen, father Timothy, and sister Meggan. Meggan additionally went into the leisure enterprise, taking part in Maya Burroughs within the 2011 movie “One other Earth,” writing the 2002 tv documentary “Reflections from Floor Zero,” and dealing as a discipline producer on the 2009 documentary “By the Individuals: The Election of Barack Obama.” Thomas attended Oak Park and River Forest Excessive College, graduating in 1988, and at age 16, he met Kerri Kenney at a Northwestern College theatre camp. The 2 would go on to co-create and co-star on “The State” and “Reno 911!,” and so they each attended New York College and had been within the comedy troupe The New Group. Lennon initially enrolled at NYU’s Tisch College of the Arts as a drama pupil, however he later switched to the college’s movie faculty.

Profession

The New Group modified its identify to The State and carried out at NYC golf equipment and theaters. In 1992, Thomas starred within the brief movie “Aisle Six,” which was written and directed by The State’s David Wain, and the troupe’s members labored on the MTV sketch comedy present “You Wrote It, You Watch It.” From 1993 to 1995, Thomas starred on and wrote for MTV’s “The State” alongside Kerri Kenney, Robert Ben Garant, Michael Ian Black, Joe Lo Truglio, Ken Marino, Michael Showalter, and David Wain. The collection aired 28 episodes over 4 seasons, and Lennon, Garant, and Black created Comedy Central’s “Viva Selection” in 1997. Thomas performed Meredith Laupin on the present, and he wrote and produced it. Within the ’90s, he additionally appeared within the brief movie “A Pal of Dorothy” (1994) and the function movie “Row Your Boat” (1998), voiced a Documentarian in “Drop Lifeless Attractive” (1999), and visitor-starred in two episodes of “Pals” (1999) as Joey Tribbiani’s “similar hand twin.”

In 2003, Lennon appeared in “Le Divorce,” “Methods to Lose a Man in 10 Days,” and “A Man Factor,” and he co-created the improvised mockumentary-model collection “Reno 911!” with Kenney and Garant. The present aired on Comedy Central till 2009, and it was revived by the streaming service Quibi in 2020. “Reno 911!” led to the 2007 movie “Reno 911!: Miami” and the 2021 particular “Reno 911!: The Hunt for QAnon,” and Lennon’s Lieutenant Jim Dangle has been a preferred Halloween costume for practically twenty years. Thomas appeared within the movies “Heights” (2004), “Conversations with Different Girls” (2005), “Herbie: Totally Loaded” (2005), and “Bickford Shmeckler’s Cool Concepts” (2006), and he voiced Eddie The Shipboard Pc in 2005’s “The Hitchhiker’s Information to the Galaxy.” He performed Karl Wolfschtagg in 2007’s “Balls of Fury,” and in 2009, he portrayed Orville Wright in “Evening on the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian” and co-starred with Matthew Perry and Zac Efron in “17 Once more” and with Paul Rudd and Jason Segel in “I Love You, Man.” In 2011, Lennon appeared within the movies “Cedar Rapids,” “Unhealthy Instructor,” “What’s Your Quantity?,” and “A Very Harold & Kumar 3D Christmas,” adopted by “What to Count on When You are Anticipating” and “The Darkish Knight Rises” in 2012.

Getty Picture

In 2013, Lennon and Garant performed a pair of clergymen/exorcists in “Hell Child” alongside Rob Corddry, Leslie Bibb, and Keegan-Michael Key, and Thomas appeared in “Rapture-Palooza” and “We are the Millers” and commenced starring as Max Thompson on NBC’s “Sean Saves the World.” From 2015 to 2017, he performed Felix Unger to Matthew Perry’s Oscar Madison on the CBS reboot of “The Odd Couple,” and round this time, Lennon appeared within the movies “Knight of Cups” (2015), “Monster Vehicles” (2016), and “Pottersville” (2017). From 2017 to 2019, he had recurring roles as Principal Novak on Netflix’s “Santa Clarita Weight-reduction plan” and Leo Getz on Fox’s “Deadly Weapon,” and he appeared within the movies “A Futile and Silly Gesture,” “The 15:17 to Paris,” “Half Magic,” “Canine Days,” and “Puppet Grasp: The Littlest Reich” in 2018. In 2020, Thomas performed Mr. Mxyzpltk in 4 episodes of The CW’s “Supergirl,” and he appeared within the movie “Valley Woman” and the documentary “Have a Good Journey: Adventures in Psychedelics.” In 2021, he performed Dr. Whomever within the crime drama “Cherry” and made an look on the HBO Max particular “Pals: The Reunion.” Lennon has additionally visitor-starred on quite a few tv collection, together with “Childrens Hospital” (2011), “New Woman” (2012), “How I Met Your Mom” (2012), “The Goldbergs” (2014), “Fashionable Household” (2019), and “Veep” (2019).

Private Life

Thomas married actress Jenny Robertson on April 27, 2002, and so they welcomed son Oliver in 2009. The household has a house in Geneva Lake, Wisconsin, and in July 2021, Lennon placed on his Jim Dangle costume and served as a visitor cashier at a neighborhood Walmart to boost funds for the Kids’s Hospital of Wisconsin. Thomas requested every buyer in the event that they wish to make a donation with their buy, and he and Walmart matched each donation. A fan of Morrissey and The Smiths, Lennon often performs guitar with the tribute band Candy and Tender Hooligans. He is an efficient pal of “Bizarre Al” Yankovic and spoke at Yankovic’s Hollywood Stroll of Fame ceremony, sharing the story of their first assembly (at a Staples in 2005): “One other man was pondering the printer toner wall with me, a person with a magnetic vitality and hair like one thing out of the film ‘The Wiz.’ I acknowledged him, I immediately freaked out and I attempted to behave cool. I mentioned, ‘Excuse me, are you Bizarre Al Yankovic?’ He replied, ‘Sure, are you Lieutenant Dangle?’ I mentioned, ‘I’m. Ought to we simply conform to be buddies for all times?’ And Al mentioned, ‘Okay.'”

Award Nominations

Lennon has acquired two Primetime Emmy nominations for “Reno 911!,” Excellent Quick Kind Comedy or Drama Sequence in 2020 and Excellent Quick Kind Comedy, Drama or Selection Sequence in 2021. The collection additionally earned him a Critics Selection Tremendous Award nomination for Finest Quick Kind Sequence in 2021. He acquired a CableACE Award nomination for Comedy Sequence for “The State” in 1995, and Thomas and his “I Love You, Man” co-star Paul Rudd shared an MTV Film Award nomination for Finest Kiss in 2009.

Actual Property

In 2009, Thomas and Jenny paid $2.175 million for a 3,051 sq. foot dwelling within the Hancock Park space of Los Angeles. The couple bought the 4-bed room, three-toilet dwelling from “NewsRadio” and “ER” star Maura Tierney.