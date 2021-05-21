Thor: Love and Thunder: Aerial photos of ‘hidden set’ in Sydney’s west

Thor: Love and Thunder FIRST LOOK: Aerial photos reveal a ‘hidden’ set for the upcoming Marvel blockbuster in Western Sydney

One other elaborate set for Thor: Love and Thunder has popped up in Sydney.

On Friday, the crew for the upcoming Marvel blockbuster created a powerful new set in the town’s western suburbs.

Aerial images present vehicles and equipment constructing buildings on a big chuck of land.

The buildings resemble homes, a pub, a lodge known as the ‘New Asgard’ and yachts are additionally seen.

Giant blue screens surrounded the set and seem for use to imitate a sea shore.

In the meantime, Chris Hemsworth and co-star Matt Damon have been flying in and out of Sydney since manufacturing commenced in January.

Hemsworth has portrayed Thor in the franchise for 10 years, whereas Damon has solely made an uncredited cameo in the 2017 launch of Thor: Ragnarok.

The newest installment of the Thor franchise is being filmed in Australia after receiving a $24.1million location incentive grant from the Federal Authorities.

Directed by Taika Waititi, the movie is anticipated to carry greater than $178million to the native financial system, create 2,500 jobs and enlist companies from about 1,650 companies.

In keeping with Display NSW, it is half of a deal which is able to see a number of Marvel movies made in Australia over the approaching years.

Within the forthcoming Thor installment, Natalie Portman will again as Jane Foster, and may also decide up the hammer and turn into the Goddess of Thunder.

The movie is being shot at Sydney’s Fox Studios however buildings have additionally been seen at close by Centennial Park and Little Bay.

Thor: Love and Thunder is due for cinematic launch in Might 2022.

