Thor Love and Thunder Chris Hemsworth Shares A Squeezed Budget Poster, Album Drops Soon





Thor: Love and Thunder is undoubtedly one of the vital awaited films and now Chris Hemsworth aka Thor took to social media sharing a hilarious poster for his upcoming film. Additionally Learn – Marvel Prepones Tom Hiddleston Starrer Loki’s Launch – Wednesdays Are The New Fridays

The ‘poster’ options Chris Hemsworth with the movie’s director Taika Waitit staring on the digicam in shock. Within the image, Hemsworth can be sporting a baseball cap with the film’s emblem printed on it. Hemsworth additionally revealed that the album of the film will likely be launched quickly. Sharing the image, Chris Hemsworth wrote, “They actually squeezed the price range for the official Thor Love & Thunder poster however the message is obvious, loads of love and loads of thunder. Album drops quickly…once more… 💗⚡️ @taikawaititi @marvelstudios #thorloveandthunder.” Additionally Learn – Randeep Hooda Speaks Up on Bollywood’s Chilly Response to Extraction: Perhaps They Didn’t Like My Appearing

Check out Chris Hemsworth’s put up right here:

A number of followers took to the remark part of Hemsworth’s put up showering love and expressing pleasure for the film. A few of the followers additionally requested Hemsworth the place they’ll purchase the identical baseball cap with the film’s emblem from.

Earlier this yr, Chris Hemsworth talked about his health schedule amid the coronavirus pandemic to arrange for the film and stated, ”That is in all probability the fittest and strongest I’ve been earlier than all of the Thors. Having this time at residence meant I explored completely different strategies, to see how I can manipulate my physique with simply the correct quantity of powerlifting and bodybuilding exercises.”

Thor: Love and Thunder one of many largest films of Marvel and is scheduled for launch in Could 2022.

Are you excited for Thor: Love and Thunder?