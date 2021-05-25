Thor star Chris Hemsworth flaunts his bulging biceps on set with son

Chris Hemsworth has gained a legion of admirers for portraying Marvel superhero Thor on the massive display.

Nevertheless it seems he nonetheless hasn’t received over his son, with the 37-year-old admitting on Tuesday that his teen’s allegiances lie with DC’s Superman.

Chris, 37, shared a cute picture from the Sydney set of Thor: Love and Thunder, which confirmed him holding arms with his son, who was carrying a Superman cape.

Downside little one: Chris Hemsworth is the face of Marvel’s Thor, however that does not imply a lot to his seven-year-old son, who hilariously confirmed his allegiance to DC’s Superman on Tuesday

‘Holding my little man’s hand and asking him the age-old query: ”What do you need to be if you develop up?”‘ Chris wrote on Instagram.

His son’s reply? ‘”Dad I wanna be Superman!”‘

‘Fortunate I’ve two different youngsters,’ the Aussie actor joked in reference to the betrayal.

Chris frequently brings his kids on set as he fortunately juggles parenting with his spouse, Spanish actress Elsa Pataky.

He’s at the moment filming in Sydney alongside megastar Natalie Portman. The movie is being directed by series-regular Taika Waititi.

Chris lives in Byron Bay and incessantly commutes to movie shoots in Sydney through personal jet, typically with his household in tow.

The Hollywood megastar shared a photograph of his spouse and three kids to Instagram for Mom’s Day earlier this month.

Subsequent instalment: He’s at the moment filming in Sydney alongside megastar Natalie Portman. The movie is being directed by Taika Waititi (R)

In a submit, the Hollywood actor shared a throwback picture of Elsa posing with their three kids: Tristan and Sasha, seven, and daughter India, 9.

‘We salute you,’ he added.

The actress had her arms full as she carried her twin sons Sasha and Tristan in her arms whereas daughter India sat in a sling on her again.

Byron brigade: Chris lives in Byron Bay and incessantly commutes to movie shoots in Sydney through personal jet, typically with his household in tow. Pictured on set of Thor: Ragnarok with Tom Hiddleston