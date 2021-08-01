Those Bollywood films in which the limit of ‘stupidity’ is crossed, will not be able to stop laughing after seeing the scene

New Delhi. Many types of films have been made in Bollywood. Movies work to make people laugh and cry. Friendship is shown in some films, love in some and enmity in some. One gets tired of watching movies and he gets a chance to spend a fun moment with his close people. However, there have been many such films in Bollywood in which logic is murdered and it is not able to get down the throat of the people. Today we will tell you about such films-

1. Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi

Actress Anushka Sharma made her debut with this film. In this, Shahrukh Khan was in the lead role with him. Both are in the role of husband and wife in the film. It is shown that Shahrukh shaves his mustache and Anushka does not recognize him. After that Shahrukh lives with her outside the house as an unknown person and becomes her husband by putting a mustache inside the house. Now how can it be such that a wife does not recognize her husband only after removing the mustache.





2. something happens

Karan Johar directed this film. It stars Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol and Rani Mukerji in lead roles. When Kajol has short hair and lives like a boy, then Shahrukh does not give her any emotion. But after years, when he sees her in a sari and long hair, he is heartbroken. Now who says that girls do not look beautiful in short hair.

3. punk

Gunda movie was released in the year 1998. Mithun Chakraborty was in the lead role in this film. Such logic has been blown in this film that even today this meme is material. In one scene of the film, Mithun is wielding a gun under the guise of a bicycle. His scene is still a laughing stock. Its memes keep going viral on social media.





4. Sometimes happy sometimes sad

Lo ji, another film of Karan Johar has come in this list. Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan were in lead roles in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. It is shown in the film that after the death of Kajol’s Babuji, Shahrukh marries him. Even today this scene does not get off people’s throat.

5. Race 3

Now Salman Khan’s film is not in this list, how can this happen? Bhaijaan has also worked in many such films, in which Logic has been brutally murdered. You must remember the movie Race 3. In one scene, Salman Khan is shown holding a missile launcher in his hand and confronting the enemy. From this, you can understand what would have happened to the audience after watching the film.

