Those living in glass houses don’t throw stones at others, Sidhu slams Kejriwal on education model, shows AAP manifesto

Navjot Singh Sidhu, while releasing the manifesto of AAP, has accused Arvind Kejriwal of not fulfilling the promises of teachers and colleges.

The war of words between the Aam Aadmi Party and the state’s ruling Congress Party has intensified over the upcoming elections in Punjab. While visiting Punjab, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal had raised questions on the state’s education model, while now state Congress President Navjot Singh Sidhu has retaliated by issuing the manifesto of AAP, accusing it of not fulfilling the promises of teachers and colleges.

Navjot Singh Sidhu tweeted and targeted Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and said, “Those who live in glass houses do not throw stones at others. You talk of women empowerment, employment and teachers, but there is not a single woman minister in your government.

The Punjab Congress President further asked that how many women did you (CM Kejriwal) give one thousand rupees despite leaving the surplus revenue of former Delhi CM Sheila Dikshit?

Those who live in glass houses should not throw stones at others. @ArvindKejriwal Ji you talk of women empowerment, jobs & teachers. However, you don’t have one woman minister in your Cabinet. How many women in Delhi get ₹1000 despite revenue surplus left by Sheila Dikshit Ji !! — Navjot Singh Sidhu (@sherryontopp) November 29, 2021

In another tweet, Sidhu said that women empowerment means involving women in every aspect of the election process like Congress is doing in Punjab. He further said that true leaders do not give one thousand lollipops. They make them skilled to make them self-reliant, this is the Punjab model.

Sidhu reminds Arvind Kejriwal of promises made to the public in 2015

Referring to the election manifesto of the Aam Aadmi Party, the Congress leader once again surrounded Arvind Kejriwal. Sidhu asked Arvind Kejriwal, “In the 2015 manifesto, you had promised 8 lakh new jobs and 20 new colleges to Delhi. Where are these jobs and colleges? Due to your failed guarantees, the unemployment rate in Delhi has increased 5 times in the last 5 years.

The Congress leader said that in the year 2015, there were 12,515 vacancies of teachers in Delhi. Whereas in 2021 this job vacancy has reached 19,907. Questioning this, Sidhu said that you are filling most of the vacant posts with guest lecturers.