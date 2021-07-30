Those Virus Sequences That Were Suddenly Deleted? They’re Back

A batch of the first data on coronaviruses that have been missing for a year has come out of hiding.

In June, an American scientist discovered that more than 200 genetic sequences of samples from Covid-19 patients isolated in China at the start of the pandemic had been curiously deleted from an online database. With a few digital sleuths, Jesse Bloom, a virologist at the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center in Seattle, managed to locate 13 of the sequences on Google Cloud.

When Dr Bloom shared his experience in a report published online, he wrote that it “seems likely that the footage has been removed to disguise its existence.”

But now, a strange explanation has emerged, resulting from an editorial oversight from a scientific journal. And the footage was uploaded to another database, overseen by the Chinese government.

The story began in early 2020, when researchers at Wuhan University studied a new way to test for the deadly coronavirus sweeping the country. They sequenced a short portion of genetic material from virus samples taken from 34 patients at a hospital in Wuhan.