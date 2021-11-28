those who said Kanad

The Vaisesika Sutra is one of the six texts of Indian philosophy which has put forward the entire philosophy of the physics of the atom, oscillations and gravity. The smallest unit of our existence was told by Dalton in the 19th century about the atom, while Rishi Kanad had disclosed it only in the third century. These sutras written by Kanad include not only all three Newton’s sutras, as well as 370 sutras have fine scientific information about the structure and behavior of the whole universe.

Along with the mutual transaction of energy and matter, these sutras, which examine the Panchabhuta on scientific scales, have been written in Sanskrit. Prof. Subhash Kak has awakened the admiration of this document, which is said to be the origin of quantum physics, in English, how clearly the legacy of our own knowledge-science has a glimpse of the coming century. The Austrian scientist Schrödinger did not hesitate to mention the Upanishads during his work on quantum. German scientist Werner Heisenberg, who gave the quantum uncertainty principle, identified with the Indian knowledge tradition through a conversation with Rabindranath Tagore. After that, it became easy for Heisenberg to say that quantum physics was not that complicated for him once he was introduced to Indian philosophy.