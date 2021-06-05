Thousands Descend on Miami to Glorify Bitcoin

Was everybody there to schmooze, to revolutionize the worldwide monetary system or simply to get wealthy?

A number of attendees informed me the occasion provided catharsis, a sign that the pandemic was actually ending. The road on Friday morning to enter the venue, a warehouse and out of doors web site known as Mana Wynwood, stretched greater than a mile. It was the most important crowd I had seen in a yr.

Others had been merely there to celebration. The bar opened immediately and had as many takers because the espresso station.

‘You’ll be a millionaire’

There was a cause we had been in Miami and never New York, San Francisco or Los Angeles. The town has gone full crypto.

Bitcoin A.T.M.s sprinkled the Wynwood neighborhood. A cryptocurrency change known as FTX lately purchased the naming rights to the Miami Warmth’s area. Miami’s mayor, Francis Suarez, introduced this yr that the town would settle for tax funds in cryptocurrency, let its staff accumulate salaries with it and discover holding some on its stability sheet. (The logistics of those bulletins had been nonetheless being studied.)

Shortly after 9 a.m. on Friday, as the group streamed into the air-conditioned warehouse, a convention organizer launched Mr. Suarez as “most likely essentially the most irresponsible politician in all of America, the mayor of the mecca of freedom.”