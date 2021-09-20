Thousands evacuated as Canary Islands volcano erupts

A volcano erupted on the Spanish island of La Palma on Sunday, erupting a thick column of lava and smoke and prompting authorities to evacuate thousands of residents from nearby cities.

The eruption was the first in 50 years on La Palma, a resort island in the Canary Islands popular with visitors from northern Europe. The Canary Islands are in the Atlantic Ocean off the northwest coast of Africa.

Spain’s military said on Sunday it would evacuate 5,000 to 10,000 residents of villages along the edge of La Cumbre Vieja National Park, as lava and fires swept through nearby fields and homes.

Firefighters and emergency workers were being dispatched from the archipelago’s larger islands, Tenerife and Gran Canaria, and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez delayed a planned trip to New York ahead of the UN General Assembly. Instead, Mr. Sanchez joined members of the military’s national emergency response unit in La Palma on Sunday.