Thousands gathered to watch the first full Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade since the pandemic.

Thousands of people lined the streets of New York City on Thursday morning to celebrate the return of Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade after the annual tradition dropped dramatically last year. . For many in and around the city, the parade’s return to full glory signals another step forward in the normal state of the city.

This year marks the 95th parade, which has rarely been canceled since it began almost a century ago, except for three years during World War II.

The parade began at 9 a.m. on West 77th Street and Central Park West and traveled 2.5 miles in Midtown Manhattan. Featured balloons at the event included Smoky Bear, Sonic the Hedgehog, Papa Smurf and SpongeBob Squarepants. Among the balloons making their debut at the parade are Ada Twist, a scientist from the popular 51-foot-tall storybook.