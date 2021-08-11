Thousands Get New Vaccine Shots as German Nurse May Have Spoiled Vials

After a nurse admitted to replacing the contents of a Covid vaccine vial with saline at a small German vaccination center in April, local authorities said on Tuesday she could have systematically substituted vaccines for a solution saline for several weeks while working at the center.

Authorities are now asking the 8,557 people who were stung during the nurse’s working hours to return for the third, and in rare cases the fourth, as a precaution. She worked at the center, near the town of Wilhelmshaven on the North Sea coast, for seven weeks in March and April.

Although the saline solution itself is harmless, anyone injected with it would have missed the protection of a Covid vaccine.

“It is quite deceptive to sneak into a vaccination center with the intention of doing something like this,” Heiger Scholz, who heads the Lower Saxony coronavirus task force, told a conference on Tuesday. Press.