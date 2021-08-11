Thousands Get New Vaccine Shots as German Nurse May Have Spoiled Vials
After a nurse admitted to replacing the contents of a Covid vaccine vial with saline at a small German vaccination center in April, local authorities said on Tuesday she could have systematically substituted vaccines for a solution saline for several weeks while working at the center.
Authorities are now asking the 8,557 people who were stung during the nurse’s working hours to return for the third, and in rare cases the fourth, as a precaution. She worked at the center, near the town of Wilhelmshaven on the North Sea coast, for seven weeks in March and April.
Although the saline solution itself is harmless, anyone injected with it would have missed the protection of a Covid vaccine.
“It is quite deceptive to sneak into a vaccination center with the intention of doing something like this,” Heiger Scholz, who heads the Lower Saxony coronavirus task force, told a conference on Tuesday. Press.
He said there were indications the nurse might be against the vaccines.
A police investigation found the nurse shared social media posts criticizing the government’s pandemic restrictions.
The criminal investigation focuses on charges that the nurse’s change of the initial vial resulted in the injection of saline instead of six doses of the vaccine. But police now say there is a credible chance the nurse intentionally substituted vaccines on other occasions while working in the laboratory at the Friesland vaccination center. She was responsible for preparing the vaccine syringes.
Authorities have not said whether they plan to charge him with any crime. A lawyer representing the nurse told the German press service DPA that she only changed one vial.
The nurse, who has not been charged with any offense, admitted in April that she filled a broken Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine vial with saline, in an episode she described as an accident.
Unable to determine exactly which vials had been compromised in April, authorities invited 117 people for antibody tests. They also offered additional vaccines to 80 other people who had come to the center for a second dose.
