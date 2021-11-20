Thousands in Austria Protest Covid Lockdown and Vaccine Mandate

VIENNA – Thousands of Austrians marched through central Vienna on Saturday, chanting “freedom” and “resistance”, rallying around their country’s decision to impose a new lockdown and a nationwide vaccine order to prevent a new resurgence. Of coronavirus.

Police in Vienna estimate that the march was attended by about 40,000 people, families and far-right groups. The protests were largely peaceful throughout the afternoon, but clashes broke out between protesters and groups of protesters in the Austrian capital in the evening.

The size of the vote took officials by surprise and reflected the depth of opposition to the government’s efforts to crack down on those opposed to vaccination, almost two years after the epidemic first reached Europe.

But with new infections rising among unvaccinated people in Europe, the president of Slovakia, Austria’s eastern neighbor, on Saturday became the latest to raise the possibility of making the vaccine mandatory for all adults.