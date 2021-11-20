Thousands in Austria Protest Covid Lockdown and Vaccine Mandate
VIENNA – Thousands of Austrians marched through central Vienna on Saturday, chanting “freedom” and “resistance”, rallying around their country’s decision to impose a new lockdown and a nationwide vaccine order to prevent a new resurgence. Of coronavirus.
Police in Vienna estimate that the march was attended by about 40,000 people, families and far-right groups. The protests were largely peaceful throughout the afternoon, but clashes broke out between protesters and groups of protesters in the Austrian capital in the evening.
The size of the vote took officials by surprise and reflected the depth of opposition to the government’s efforts to crack down on those opposed to vaccination, almost two years after the epidemic first reached Europe.
But with new infections rising among unvaccinated people in Europe, the president of Slovakia, Austria’s eastern neighbor, on Saturday became the latest to raise the possibility of making the vaccine mandatory for all adults.
In Vienna, members of the far-right group and others threw cans of beer at the authorities and shut down pyrotechnics at roadblocks, police officials said. He said at least five people had been arrested, and several others had been written for displaying stars, such as for failing to wear masks or forcing the Nazis to wear Zhou during the Holocaust.
Elsewhere along the way, protesters played drums and cowbells, and expressed frustration with measures aimed at halting the spread of the coronavirus, including a nationwide lockdown starting Monday. Several protesters complained that their leaders had failed to do enough before the draconian measures were implemented.
Among the protesters was Katja Scoisanger, a mother of two from Vienna, who wrote a sign with the slogan “Freedom, Peace and Humanity”. She said she was angry about the restrictions being imposed on those who were not vaccinated.
Since Monday, people who have not been able to provide proof of vaccination or have recently recovered from the coronavirus have been barred from public life, both indoors and outdoors, with police conducting similar inspections in restaurants and parks.
“Society is being largely divided and is being pitted against a group of people who are being excluded from public life and forced to do things we don’t want to do,” Ms. Schoesinger said. “I have nothing against those who want to be vaccinated. It’s a free decision and I think it’s okay and legal, but I’m a young, healthy person and I don’t have this problem. ”
More than a third of the Austrian population is unvaccinated, one of the highest rates in Europe. At the same time, the number of new infections has increased in recent weeks, with a record 15,809 cases reported on Saturday.
The number of unvaccinated people is putting a strain on the Austrian health system. According to Oxford University’s Our World in Data Project, the average daily deaths in single digits in late September exceeded 40.
The Populist Freedom Party, which has strongly opposed the government’s coronavirus restrictions for the past 18 months, helped organize Saturday’s protests, which attracted far-right groups and conspiracy theorists across the country and in neighboring Germany.
Vaccine orders state in the US
A growing number of employers, universities and businesses are now issuing some kind of vaccine requirement. Here’s a closer look.
“We are all Austrians, regardless of whether we are vaccinated or not,” Udo Landbauer, the regional party leader, told the crowd at a rally on Heldenplatz in a public place in Vienna. “We have the rights and we will continue to raise our voices until we get our basic rights back.”
Recent surveys show that vaccination is currently the most divisive issue in Austrian society, and some observers fear that further restrictions could widen the gap.
Julia Parthemullar, a political scientist at the University of Vienna, told the public broadcaster ORF:
As darkness fell on Saturday, paradoxical scenes in the city reflected those sections: Dozens of protesters gathered in front of the chancellors for torch-lit rallies, including speeches protesting the new measures. Along the way, residents drank hot, moldy wine and ate candied nuts in anticipation of the Christmas season – which will now be limited by Monday’s lockdown.
Besmira Alexei, a sociology student at the University of Vienna, went on a rampage against her own – protesting against the protesters for failing to understand how dangerous the virus is.
“You’re ashamed,” she shouted at the sound of drums and megaphones as police escorted a protester from the scene. She said she hoped to get a counterattack, but came out on her own when there was none.
“No one is trampling on your rights,” Ms. Alexis shouted at the crowd. “You’re exercising them here.”
#Thousands #Austria #Protest #Covid #Lockdown #Vaccine #Mandate
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.