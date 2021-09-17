Thousands of Afghans await resettlement at US military bases

“It’s good here,” said Mr. Darwish, a former military translator who has been waiting two years for his visa to be processed. “Now we have our own room.”

Zainullah Zaki, who is traveling with his family, landed in Qatar on 18 August and traveled to Germany, where he was repeatedly told he could be on the flight “in days”.

“Due to measles, all flights are currently suspended,” Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said on Wednesday. “So no one is going anywhere. But our goal has been to try to move them as quickly as possible. We know these men and women and their families want to move on with their lives.”

Seven cases of measles were found in Afghans at domestic military bases. According to an internal government update of 10 September, very few people have tested positive for the coronavirus. Afghan citizens settling in the United States are required to undergo a series of vaccinations, which are being given at military bases in the United States and will soon be administered overseas.

Several evacuees have arrived at Dulles International Airport in Virginia, and state hospitals have complained to the federal government that they are overwhelmed with Afghans in need of medical treatment. Health care providers have asked for financial aid, and two Virginia senators, Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine, both Democrats, sent a letter to Biden administration officials pushing for better coordination.

Understand the Taliban’s takeover in Afghanistan card 1 of 6 Who are the Taliban? The Taliban emerged in 1994 amid the turmoil that followed the withdrawal of Soviet forces from Afghanistan in 1989. They used brutal public punishments, including flogging, limb amputations, and mass executions, to enforce their rules. Here’s more about their origin story and their records as rulers. Who is the Taliban leader? These are the Taliban’s top leaders, men who have spent years on the run, in hiding, in prison and dodging US drones. Little is known about them or how they plan to rule, including whether they will be as tolerant as they claim to be. A spokesperson told The Times that the group wants to forget its past, but there will be some restrictions.

“Virginia Ambulance and Hospital, already preoccupied with routine patient needs and coping with the added stress of COVID, did a great job partnering with the federal agencies managing this processing effort and ensuring to meet the emergency health needs of our Afghan partners,” said Stuntz, a spokesman for Katie Mr Kaine. “Health providers are eligible for reimbursement for this work, and Senator Kaine is working with all stakeholders to ensure this.”

Refugee groups have scrambled for weeks to prepare for large numbers of Afghan refugees, but so far only a small number have been seen ready to be resettled.