Thousands of Afghans await resettlement at US military bases
WASHINGTON — Weeks after a dramatic escape from Kabul, thousands of Afghans hoping to resettle in the United States remain at military bases across the country and abroad as medical and security checks slow the process.
A small but worrying measles outbreak has contributed to delays, bringing evacuation flights to a halt as federal officials scramble to contain cases and shield new arrivals against the disease and other diseases, including the coronavirus.
By September 14, about 64,000 people had arrived in the United States from Afghanistan. The vast majority were at risk under Taliban rule after the US withdrew from the country last month. According to an internal federal document obtained by The New York Times, about 49,000 are living at eight domestic military bases awaiting resettlement in the United States. Roughly 18,000 are based abroad, mainly in Germany. Some go away within weeks, but most last longer.
The screening, which involves an array of federal agencies, follows a condensed and rigorous evacuation effort last month shortly before the United States completed its withdrawal from Afghanistan. About 100 Americans who want to leave, and an unknown number of vulnerable Afghans live in the country.
Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken defended the Biden administration’s evacuation campaign during hours of congressional testimony this week, including calls from Republican critics for his resignation and accusing the administration of adequately planning for the fall of the Afghan government for the Taliban. failed in .
Mr Blinken said there was no time limit to get people out of the country and “in the end, we completed one of the largest airlifts in history, evacuating 124,000 people safely.”
While Afghan evacuees have escaped the Taliban, their lives are in limbo, with restless children and little ones at bases across the United States, including Fort McCoy in Wisconsin, where as of last week more than 12,700 people were being held, and Bliss at Fort Texas, which has received over 9,700.
“We’ll be here for a month or more,” said Milad Darwish, who arrived at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst in New Jersey on Saturday after several days of traveling to the United States. There are about 8,000 evacuations at the base.
Mr. Darvesh said he and his family narrowly escaped a harrowing journey with the Taliban to the airport gate. He spent four days in Doha, Qatar, along with thousands of other evacuees, with little water to drink or wash. He and his family were moved to an airplane hangar at a base in Italy before eventually moving to Fort Dix.
“It’s good here,” said Mr. Darwish, a former military translator who has been waiting two years for his visa to be processed. “Now we have our own room.”
Zainullah Zaki, who is traveling with his family, landed in Qatar on 18 August and traveled to Germany, where he was repeatedly told he could be on the flight “in days”.
“Due to measles, all flights are currently suspended,” Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said on Wednesday. “So no one is going anywhere. But our goal has been to try to move them as quickly as possible. We know these men and women and their families want to move on with their lives.”
Seven cases of measles were found in Afghans at domestic military bases. According to an internal government update of 10 September, very few people have tested positive for the coronavirus. Afghan citizens settling in the United States are required to undergo a series of vaccinations, which are being given at military bases in the United States and will soon be administered overseas.
Several evacuees have arrived at Dulles International Airport in Virginia, and state hospitals have complained to the federal government that they are overwhelmed with Afghans in need of medical treatment. Health care providers have asked for financial aid, and two Virginia senators, Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine, both Democrats, sent a letter to Biden administration officials pushing for better coordination.
“Virginia Ambulance and Hospital, already preoccupied with routine patient needs and coping with the added stress of COVID, did a great job partnering with the federal agencies managing this processing effort and ensuring to meet the emergency health needs of our Afghan partners,” said Stuntz, a spokesman for Katie Mr Kaine. “Health providers are eligible for reimbursement for this work, and Senator Kaine is working with all stakeholders to ensure this.”
Refugee groups have scrambled for weeks to prepare for large numbers of Afghan refugees, but so far only a small number have been seen ready to be resettled.
“Over the past few weeks, we served more than 100 people,” said Krish O’Mara Vignaraja, chief executive of the Lutheran Immigration and Refugee Service, a resettlement agency that has affiliates in 22 states. “Some are bringing little more than a backpack. We know the importance of a systematic system that processes and prepares these new Afghan arrivals, helping them make informed decisions about where they ultimately want to settle Huh. “
State Department spokesman Ned Price said Wednesday that the administration was trying to evacuate people from military bases “as quickly and efficiently as we can.”
“We want to resettle them in communities,” Mr Price said. “So it’s not in our interest, it’s not in their interest to stay at a US military base or any other official installation longer than necessary, and I think you’ll see that we’re able to administer these. Important step with a good deal of efficiency.”
Members of the US military have been supporting Afghans by raising funds and distributing items such as prenatal vitamins, nutritional supplements, and clothing. Several nonprofits are also helping, including the Armed Services YMCA and the Catholic Diocese of El Paso, but the delivery of supplies has been slow due to personnel shortages.
Mary Jordan contributed reporting from Los Angeles, and Michael Crowley from Washington.
