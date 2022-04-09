Thousands of dresses, suits donated for ‘Dream Prom’ event in Garden City
GARDEN CITY, Long Island — In Nassau County, there were prom clothes with price tags for the taking.
———-
Several groups affiliated with the police held a dream prom boutique in Garden City.
There were more than four thousand dresses donated for the event as well as nearly a thousand pairs of shoes.
The point is to make sure everyone has clothes for the prom without the need to plunk down a small fortune.
There were also shirts, suits and ties available for guys.
———-
