Thousands of migrants gather in pathetic conditions under Texas Bridge
DEL RIO, Texas — Thousands of migrants crowded under a bridge outside the border community of Del Rio on Thursday, part of a huge surge in migration to the Rio Grande this week that has overwhelmed authorities and forced them to process arrivals. has caused significant delays.
The US Border Patrol said more than 9,000 migrants, mostly from Haiti, were being held in a temporary staging area under the Del Rio International Bridge as agents worked as quickly as possible to process them.
The temporary camp has grown with staggering speed in recent times, from only a few hundred people a week. Officials and city officials said they expected to cross the ankle-deep river between Mexico and Del Rio in the coming days.
The Border Patrol said it would send more agents to the area, “to immediately address the current level of migrant encounters and facilitate a safe, humane and orderly process.” The shaded area under the bridge, the Border Patrol said, was to “prevent injuries from heat-related illness” while migrants waited to be detained.
The scene – about a three-digit heat in the midst of a dense crowd sleeping on dirt or deteriorating sanitary conditions – drew condemnation from local officials. Texas Governor Greg Abbott ordered state police and the National Guard to assist border agents in Del Rio, saying the federal response was not enough to stop the increase in crossings.
He referred to President Biden’s decision to end America’s longest war, saying, “The Biden administration is in complete disarray and is handling the border crisis as badly as the evacuation of Afghanistan.”
The south-west border has been inundated in recent months, with an increase in unauthorized crossings not seen in more than two decades. Over 200,000 people crossed last month, bringing the total to over 1.5 million this fiscal year.
But in recent days, swollen crowds in Del Rio, a town about 150 miles west of San Antonio that is surrounded by farmland, thorny brush and giant mesquite trees, have created a new human challenge. has given.
City Mayor Bruno Lozano on Thursday described the dilapidated condition under the bridge, which resembled a shantytown, with little access to clean water and food and few portable toilets. Local officials said most of those arriving appeared to be fleeing Haiti, the Caribbean country still grappling with a series of natural disasters and the assassination of its president Jovenel Mosse in July.
“9,000 people are really worried and stressed out,” said Mr. Lozano, who has asked federal officials to support the city of its 35,000 residents.
The Del Rio border region has seen high migrant traffic this year, especially from Haitians, who began arriving in large numbers starting in June, when those caught crossing the border illegally more than doubled compared to the previous month. Had gone. And according to recent border statistics, the numbers continued to rise in July and August.
Earlier this week, even more Haitians were caught trying to cross through the Del Rio region, a desolate stretch of 245 miles of the United States border with Mexico. According to an official familiar with the plans, who spoke on condition of anonymity, as of Thursday, the Department of Homeland Security sent additional officers to the area to help relieve backup as the person was unable to speak publicly about the matter. was not authorized.
The government is also planning to move some migrants to other parts of the border that are not experiencing the boom like in Del Rio. And return flights to Haiti are set to begin Monday, which the Biden administration hopes will signal to other Haitians that they should not try to cross the southern border.
The administration has come under heavy pressure from Republicans to deal with the border. In recent months, Mr. Abbott directed state law enforcement to arrest infiltrators to prevent illegal immigration, because, he said, the Biden administration did not.
While the Biden administration discussed repealing a Trump-era public health rule imposed at the start of the pandemic that had barred many asylum seekers from coming to the country, the administration ultimately denounced the high numbers of migrants crossing the South. Due to which the plans were called off. Border illegally and the resurgence of the coronavirus in recent months.
But on Thursday a judge in Texas ordered the administration to stop turning away migrant families under a public health rule that begins in 14 days. Due to humanitarian exemptions and other reasons, the administration is rejecting only a fraction of the families captured on the southern border. In August, it used a public health rule to prevent about 18 percent of households from crossing the border without documentation, according to the most recent border data. But any increase in the processing of migrants in the country could affect the already stretched system.
This latest surge in Del Rio comes during a minor management shake-up at the Department of Homeland Security, in which the secretary’s chief of staff, the assistant secretary for Border and Immigration Policy, and the top prosecutor for Immigration and Customs Enforcement recently quit. plans have been announced. agency at the end of the month.
The city of Del Rio, located in the state’s southwest patch on the Edwards Plateau across the Rio Grande from Ciudad Acua, Mexico, has experienced a steady wave of migration since this spring, as its remoteness makes it easier to cross, officials said. said.
Immigration agents were dropping so many migrants into the city in March that residents complained that the spike would drain the city’s limited resources. Victor Ascalon, South Texas regional director for the state’s Department of Public Security, said dozens of arrests for criminal trespassing of migrants crossing illegally have overwhelmed local prisons.
“We have to pressurize and stop the activity,” said Mr. Escalon, who is leading Operation Lone Star, a program created this year by Mr. Abbott that allows him to send resources and hundreds of state agents to border communities. gives.
Tiffany Burrow, operations director for the Val Verde Humanitarian Border Coalition’s migrant relief center, said she worries the group’s resources will not be enough to accommodate this week’s deluge.
“We can’t help so many people,” Ms Burrow said. “The city is not going to sustain all these people. The city under the bridge could be bigger than Del Rio.”
In normal times, the group helps connect about 300 migrants a day by transport to their final destination in the United States.
A huge crowd of elders and children could be seen under the bridge in the scorching heat till late Thursday evening. Officials said many can expect to wait up to two weeks before being processed by border agents and then taken to a shelter.
Among those waiting were a Cuban couple who are expecting their first child. On Thursday, he watched with growing distress as the number of people awaiting processing grew to unimaginable numbers.
“Conditions are not good,” said 46-year-old Yanet, who preferred not to use her last name. “I had to take a bath in the river. There was a lot of dust under the bridge.”
While waiting, migrants have 22 portable toilets, but no running water. They feed themselves mostly with food bought in Mexico, running back and forth across the Rio Grande. At night they sleep in a filthy filled with floodlights, surveillance equipment and under the strong glare of armed border guards.
James Dobbins report from del rio, Eileen Sullivan from Washington, and Edgar Sandoval from San Antonio.
