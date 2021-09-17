Thousands of migrants gather in pathetic conditions under Texas Bridge

DEL RIO, Texas — Thousands of migrants crowded under a bridge outside the border community of Del Rio on Thursday, part of a huge surge in migration to the Rio Grande this week that has overwhelmed authorities and forced them to process arrivals. has caused significant delays.

The US Border Patrol said more than 9,000 migrants, mostly from Haiti, were being held in a temporary staging area under the Del Rio International Bridge as agents worked as quickly as possible to process them.

The temporary camp has grown with staggering speed in recent times, from only a few hundred people a week. Officials and city officials said they expected to cross the ankle-deep river between Mexico and Del Rio in the coming days.

The Border Patrol said it would send more agents to the area, “to immediately address the current level of migrant encounters and facilitate a safe, humane and orderly process.” The shaded area under the bridge, the Border Patrol said, was to “prevent injuries from heat-related illness” while migrants waited to be detained.