Thousands of people were taking the benefit of ration here through bogus ration card, if there was a glitch, then the distribution was banned.

All these ration cards are fake, which were being used by the people. In this, 2 lakh 8 thousand ration cards were being used in cities in a fake manner and the rest are rural ration cards. These ration cards have been caught in Patna area.

Ration card is also used as an important document. Along with this, with the help of ration card, benefits of government schemes are also given. At present, free ration is being given on the ration card. In the meantime, 11 thousand ration cards have been seized. All these ration cards are fake, which were being used by the people. In this, 2 lakh 8 thousand ration cards were being used in cities in a fake manner and the rest are rural ration cards. These ration cards have been caught in Patna area. Due to which the district administration has banned the distribution.

According to the information given by the officials of the district administration, the work of linking Aadhar with ration card is going on. Along with which the work of verification is also being done. In view of this, the distribution of ration to those with fake ration cards has been stopped. Linking of Aadhar card is being done under One Nation One Ration Card.

Ration card can be made by applying online
To get a ration card, you have to apply online. After applying online, the details filled by you will be verified. If the information is found correct then it will be issued by the SDO. At present, to take ration, you have to give the thumb of your finger. At the same time, a demand has been made on behalf of the Jankalyan Ration Cardholder Association that smart cards should be made for everyone so that many problems can be avoided.

Read also: Under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana, the payment of more than seven and a half thousand crores to the farmers here, more than 49 lakh farmers will benefit

Last date for linking with Aadhar is 31st March
Please inform that the ration card is being linked with Aadhar. In such a situation, if anyone does not link the ration card with Aadhaar before March 31, 2022, then the facilities available on the ration card will be stopped. Under this, the free ration facility available to you will also be stopped. Along with this, the government scheme available under the ration card will also be banned.


