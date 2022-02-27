Thousands of Russians arrested for protesting against Putin’s war on Ukraine, human rights group says



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Russia’s war against Ukraine has met with more resistance than expected on the battlefield, but the Russian government has detained more than 3,000 local protesters for sitting at home and pushing against it.

According to human rights group OVD-Info, Russian security forces detained 3,093 people between Thursday and the start of anti-war protests in its cities and early Sunday morning. Crowds gathered in Moscow and St. Petersburg last week, with some chanting “No war.”

Photographs taken by the Associated Press show protesters cracking down on protesters.

Zelensky seeks volunteers, calls on ‘international’ team to fight Russia

According to U.S. officials, Russian leaders have been arrested for plotting to assassinate President Alexander Lukashenko in Ukraine.

On Saturday evening, a senior U.S. defense official said, “We also see indications of effective resistance from Ukraine. We have seen that this resistance exceeds the expectations of the Russians, and we continue to believe that they are visibly disappointed.”

“We still believe that Russia has not yet achieved aircraft superiority. Ukraine’s air defense, including aircraft, continues to be operational and continues to employ and deny Russian aircraft access to various parts of the country,” the senior official added.

The Ukrainian government is handing out rifles to civilians to fight Russian aggressors. Photos and videos shared online show civilians and soldiers fighting Russian troops and in some cases managing to pull out Russian vehicles.

Ukraine Russian Forces War: Live Update

According to the UK Ministry of Defense, intelligence indicated on Sunday morning that “Russian forces are advancing on Ukraine from multiple axes but continue to face stiff resistance from the Ukrainian armed forces.”

The Defense Ministry also said that the “strong resistance of Chernihiv” led Russian forces to “bypass the siege of Kiev” only to bypass the region.

Meanwhile, Western governments are hitting Russia with increasingly tough sanctions and flooding the Ukrainian government with more military aid. The United States announced on Saturday that it would exclude many Russian banks from the international Swift banking system.

Zelensky calls for Russia to lose UN Security Council powers, says Ukraine attack “carries signs of genocide”

Prohibitions are not as widespread as they could be. Officials are trying to ease energy deals so that oil and gas prices do not skyrocket, especially in Europe, where even NATO nations rely on Russian power.

But sanctions are hurting Russia’s central bank and Russian President Vladimir Putin, and a senior US administration official says the measures are turning Russia into a “global economic and financial paradigm” despite their measured nature.

On the military front, Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said Saturday that the United States would provide Ukraine with “up to $ 350 million in immediate assistance to Ukraine’s defense.” Blinken said the assistance would include “critical defensive assistance” against both armored and airborne threats.

And in a surprise move, German Chancellor Olaf Schulz announced on Saturday that his country was supplying Ukraine with 1,000 anti-tank weapons and 500 Stinger missiles.

Despite the expected-slowness in the first part of their attack, the Russian forces are expected to eventually surpass the Ukrainian defenders due to the overall strength of Russia’s huge military force. But even then, holding Ukraine in the midst of a possible uprising could be a long process for the Russians, who are likely to be backed by the West.

Gadget Clock’ James Levinson, Daniel Wallace and Edward Lawrence contributed to this report.