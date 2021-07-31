Thousands Protest in France Against Health Pass for 3rd Weekend



In southern Paris, Ms Collino, without a mask and wearing a French flag, said she was angry that health workers were forced to get vaccinated by this fall, and that access to bars , restaurants, cinemas, museums, gymnasiums and other indoor places would be restricted.

Around her, families waved French flags and demonstrators shouted “freedom” and “resistance” while carrying makeshift cardboard signs with slogans like “Do not give in to blackmail” or “No to segregation. “.

When protesters walked past a statue of Louis Pasteur, the famous 19th-century French scientist credited with discovering the principles of vaccination, few seemed to take notice. An elderly man, who was walking past the demonstrators, did so. “Pasteur must be turning in his grave,” he muttered.

The march was organized there by Florian Philippot, a former member of the far-right Rassemblement national party, which has become a leading figure in the anti-passe-santé movement. Two video journalists from Agence France-Presse left the march after protesters insulted them, spat on them and prevented them from filming, the agency reported.

“We no longer have the freedom to seek the treatment we want,” said Ms. Collino, a retired computer scientist who lives in the nearby town of Sèvres. She did not trust authorities to tell the truth about vaccines and said she took it upon herself to research pandemic information online.

However, her attitude isolated her from certain friends and family who favor the health pass policy, as do a majority of French people, according to recent polls. Millions of people have rushed to get their Covid shots since the pass was announced. But Ms Collino said she would rather die than get the shot.

“I don’t understand why they are for when I am against,” she said.