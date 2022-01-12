Thousands Sign Petition Supporting Mandatory Neck Guards For Hockey Players After Death Of 16-Year-Old Connecticut Boy Teddy Balkind – Gadget Clock
NEW CANAAN, Conn. (CBSNewYork) — Days after an adolescent was killed throughout an ice hockey recreation in Connecticut, 1000’s of persons are calling for modifications to the game.
Greater than 56,000 individuals have signed a Change.org petition that helps making neck guards necessary for U.S. hockey.
Final Thursday, 16-year-old Teddy Balkind fell to the ice in Greenwich, then was reduce on the neck by one other participant’s skate.
He died on the hospital.
#Thousands #Sign #Petition #Supporting #Mandatory #Neck #Guards #Hockey #Players #Death #16YearOld #Connecticut #Boy #Teddy #Balkind #CBS #York
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.