Thousands Sign Petition Supporting Mandatory Neck Guards For Hockey Players After Death Of 16-Year-Old Connecticut Boy Teddy Balkind – Gadget Clock

NEW CANAAN, Conn. (CBSNewYork) — Days after an adolescent was killed throughout an ice hockey recreation in Connecticut, 1000’s of persons are calling for modifications to the game.

Greater than 56,000 individuals have signed a Change.org petition that helps making neck guards necessary for U.S. hockey.

Final Thursday, 16-year-old Teddy Balkind fell to the ice in Greenwich, then was reduce on the neck by one other participant’s skate.

He died on the hospital.